LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - June 01, 2017) - Veteran musical producer and stage performer Lisa Dawn Miller -- also the daughter of late famed Motown songwriter Ron Miller -- has emerged as a gifted singer/songwriter in her own right with the release of two emotionally-charged ballads, "It's Time" and "This Is the Moment." Written by Lisa and her songwriting, Mark Matson, both songs are available on major digital outlets including, iTunes, Amazon and Spotify.

Lisa made her debut as a singer-songwriter in 2016 with her original EPs 'Hello You,' and 'My Turn Begins Today,' -- the long awaited follow-up recordings to her first independent album 'Fly Away' more than 10 years ago.

As the Executive Producer and co-star of the long-running musical "Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack Show" (with her husband and co-star, Sandy Hackett son of legendary comedian, Buddy Hackett), Lisa had to put her own music career on hold for several years due to the ongoing demand for their successful show.

Last year, when she and Matson penned the high-energy dance songs, "Slay," "Let's Go" and "Can You Feel It" for Lisa's 11-year-old daughter, Ashleigh Hackett, she discovered her passion for writing and began to build momentum as a songwriter. She decided to pursue her own material soon after.

She and Matson also penned the inspiring ballad, "Today," in 2016 to honor mothers everywhere. She teamed with her son, 16-year-old actor/singer Oliver Richman, to record the song, marking the artists' first-ever vocal collaboration.

Her son, Oliver, was also the first to record and release his grandfather's poignant song, "Will I Still Be Me," which was written before Miller's passing in 2007. Oliver has also released several recordings including his grandfather's classic, "For Once in My Life -- The 50th Anniversary Release," Bruno Mars' "Count On Me," "Believe," penned by Lisa & Matson, Kenny Loggins' "Celebrate Me Home," Stevie Wonder's "Everyone's a Kid at Christmas Time," penned by his grandparents, Ron and Aurora Miller, and the Tears For Fears classic, "Mad World." At 10 years old, Oliver was invited by Stevie Wonder (www.youtube.com/watch?v=NJQ76kCxdfU) to share the stage for his annual House Full of Toys concert at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles where he received a standing ovation from an audience of over 7,500 people.

Dedicated to continuing the legacy of her beloved father, Ron Miller, Lisa is developing a new film and musical entitled, "For Once In My Life," along with a new CD release of the never-before-heard songs from Miller's remarkable catalogue. Recently, she established the Ron Miller Songbook Publishing Company, where she plans to publish his never-before-heard gems. A comprehensive publishing website is expected to be released this summer.

Lisa has several exciting projects in the works, including the newly announced musical comedy, "Mandropause," a unique show about four men going through the change of life. "Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack Show" begins its annual Broadway tour this fall and is expected, once again, to perform at numerous performing arts centers across the nation in 2018.

Follow the latest news on Lisa at www.LisaDawnMiller.com, on Twitter @LisaDawnMiller, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/6/1/11G140202/Images/its_time_coverart_1000x1000_no_textPR-a20de4c42c62b2828ce4b645299aadee.jpg

Media Contact:

Chrissy Sutphin

CAS Public Relations

703.505.0207