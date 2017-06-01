MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- Couchbase, creator of the world's first Engagement Database, today announced that Greg Henry, Chief Financial Officer at Couchbase, will present at the 2017 Stifel Technology, Internet & Media Conference at the Fairmont San Francisco on Monday, June 5, 2017 at 10:20 a.m. PT/1:20 p.m. ET.

Couchbase's mission is to be the data platform that revolutionizes digital innovation. To make this possible, Couchbase created the world's first Engagement Database. Built on the most powerful NoSQL technology, the Couchbase Data Platform offering includes Couchbase Server and Couchbase Mobile and is Open Source. The platform provides unmatched agility and manageability -- as well as unparalleled performance at any scale -- to deliver ever-richer and ever more personalized customer experiences.

Couchbase customers include industry leaders like AOL, Amadeus, AT&T, Cisco, Comcast, Concur, Disney, Dixons, eBay, General Electric, Marriott, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Ryanair, Rakuten/Viber, Tesco, Verizon, Wells Fargo, as well as hundreds of other household names.

