Underfloor Heating Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022 - Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.7% - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Underfloor Heating Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022" report to their offering.

The underfloor heating market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.74% over the period 2017 to 2022.

Underfloor heating is a form of heat radiation from moderately hot element to control the indoor temperature, thus providing thermal comfort. Moderately hot elements such as walls, floor or overheated panel cover a large area, thus evenly heating the whole target area. Increasing awareness about the benefits such as safety, flexible control, and minimal maintenance and growing demand renewable energy technologies are some key factors driving the growth of the market.



The report provides comprehensive market dynamics through an overview section along with growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities which exist in the current market. This section of the report also provides supplier and industry outlook as a whole; key industry, global and regional regulations which are determining the market growth and a brief technological aspect of Underfloor heating system.



Companies Mentioned



Danfoss A/S

Honeywell Electronics

Mitsubishi Electric

Nexans SA

Pentair PLC

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schneider Electric SE

Uponor Corporation



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Underfloor Heating Market Forecast by Type (US$ billion)



6. Underfloor Heating Market Forecast by End User (US$ billion)



7. Underfloor Heating Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)



8. Competitive Intelligence



9. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hfdvxn/underfloor

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716