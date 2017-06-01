Technavio analysts forecast the global computer accessories marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the globalcomputer accessoriesmarketfor 2017-2021. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

One of the major factors responsible for the growth of the market is an increase in the use of accessories by different businesses and niche consumer sectors. Accessories are items used for adding a new feature or enhancing the present feature of a PC. Vendors of the computer accessories market are coming up with several new products based on upgraded technologies, such as Luminae's TransluSense keyboards and the Tobii REX Gaze interaction device, which will influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global computer accessories market:

Decline in prices

The growing demand for PC accessories is also complimented by measures adopted by vendors to retain and eventually gain larger market shares. In order to tackle the intense competition in the global computer accessories market, PC accessories vendors are capitalizing on economies-of-scale to offer a high volume of goods at competitive and low-price ranges.

Jujhar Singh, a lead computing devices research analyst at Technavio, says, "The customers in the market are price-sensitive, and thus, lured by low to medium price ranges. The low-price range results in an increased mass market for the computer accessories. The practice of price flooring to attract customers and gain market share is increasing the unit sales of the products. In addition to this, user-friendly accessories at a nominal price will drive the market further

Growing popularity of e-sports

The landscape of the gaming market has changed drastically with the launch of e-sports leagues. Several gamers are taking it up as a career option and, thus, buying gaming accessories has become mandatory for these games. E-sports league was started as an attempt to increase the entertainment value of video games into a global sports phenomenon.

"North America is the largest market for PC gaming accessories followed by APAC. APAC will be the fastest growing market due to the rise in disposable incomes of people in this region and the growing popularity of online gaming," adds Jujhar.

Adoption of process automation in industries

The non-portable features and functions of PCs have led organizations to include more systems in the office infrastructure. As a result, there has been an increasing demand for peripherals. There is a significant and parallel growth in shares invested in the business sector as well as the high-tier market.

Organizations use PCs for their reliability and easy access, which ensures smooth functioning right from the top management to the employees at the bottom of the hierarchal pyramid. The current demands of business organizations will ultimately give rise to a high rate of manufacturing in the global computer accessories market during the forecast period.

Top vendors:

Logitech

HP Development Company

Seagate Technology

Toshiba Corporation

Western Digital

