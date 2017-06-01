

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee have revealed former FBI Director James Comey will testify before the committee next week.



Committee Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., and Vice Chairman Mark Warner, D-Virg., announced Thursday that Comey will testify on June 8th.



A statement from Burr and Warner said the hearing will begin at 10 am ET in open session followed by a closed session at 1 pm ET.



Comey, who was fired last month, will testify about Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election and is likely to face questions about his private conversations with President Donald Trump.



Recent media reports have claimed Trump urged Comey to drop an investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's contact with Russian officials.



According to CNN, Comey has spoken privately with special counsel Robert Mueller to work out the parameters for his testimony to ensure there are no legal entanglements.



