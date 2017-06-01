Global Online Apparel Retailing Market 2017-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Online Apparel Retailing Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global online apparel retailing market to grow at a CAGR of 13.65% during the period 2017-2021.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global online apparel retailing market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is mobile commerce and network marketing. The increase in mobile commerce is driven by consumers who are purchasing new phones and from retailers who are creating more opportunities for the buyers to shop. Some of the major retailers such as Amazon.com, Flipkart, Alibaba Group, and L'Oréal have launched mobile applications in addition to their websites.
According to the report, one driver in the market is demand for trendy apparel. Consumers buy apparel not only to fulfil their basic need for clothing in professional settings, on special occasions, or at social gatherings but also to appear presentable and fashionable. Consumers' desire to look fashionable and stylish has been driving the apparel market globally, particularly the sale of dresses, coats, jackets, and suits.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is presence of counterfeit products. Over the past few years, counterfeits of leading women's apparel brands have flooded the market. These products use original brand names and are priced lower than the original products to attract customers. Therefore, counterfeit products are causing a considerable dent in the market shares of leading popular brands by damaging their reputations.
Key vendors
- Alibaba Group
- Amazon.com
- JD.com
- Rakuten
- Walmart
Other prominent vendors
- American Apparel
- Benetton
- Cotton On
- Diesel
- Dolce & Gabbana
- DKNY
- Giordano International
- Levi Strauss
- Ralph Lauren
- Wovenplay
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by product
Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user
Part 08: Geographical segmentation
Part 09: Key leading countries
Part 10: Decision framework
Part 11: Drivers and challenges
Part 12: Market trends
Part 13: Vendor landscape
Part 14: Key vendor analysis
Part 15: Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5c8bvt/global_online
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716