Global Online Apparel Retailing Market 2017-2021 - Research and Markets

The global online apparel retailing market to grow at a CAGR of 13.65% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global online apparel retailing market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is mobile commerce and network marketing. The increase in mobile commerce is driven by consumers who are purchasing new phones and from retailers who are creating more opportunities for the buyers to shop. Some of the major retailers such as Amazon.com, Flipkart, Alibaba Group, and L'Oréal have launched mobile applications in addition to their websites.

According to the report, one driver in the market is demand for trendy apparel. Consumers buy apparel not only to fulfil their basic need for clothing in professional settings, on special occasions, or at social gatherings but also to appear presentable and fashionable. Consumers' desire to look fashionable and stylish has been driving the apparel market globally, particularly the sale of dresses, coats, jackets, and suits.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is presence of counterfeit products. Over the past few years, counterfeits of leading women's apparel brands have flooded the market. These products use original brand names and are priced lower than the original products to attract customers. Therefore, counterfeit products are causing a considerable dent in the market shares of leading popular brands by damaging their reputations.



