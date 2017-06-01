SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- Udemy, a global marketplace for learning and teaching online, today announced that the board of the company has appointed Kevin H. Johnson as its new chief executive officer effective June 1, 2017.

"Udemy is transforming the lives of millions of people across the world -- students are able to learn new skills and achieve their dreams, while experts have a platform where they can share their knowledge. It's an honor to join a company that makes a real difference, and I look forward to further advancing such an important mission," said Kevin H. Johnson.

"Kevin is a veteran leader who knows how to scale a fast-moving marketplace business with customers and employees around the world," said Jeff Lieberman, managing director at Insight Venture Partners and Udemy board member. "We believe that there is virtually limitless opportunity in front of Udemy and we're excited to see the team accelerate global growth, bring relevant content to millions more users, and expand its business offering."

Before joining Udemy, Johnson served as CEO of Ebates Inc., a leading e-commerce marketplace ranked as a top-fifteen U.S. e-commerce brand by eMarketer. During his nine-year tenure, Johnson grew the business forty-fold, prepared the company for IPO, and ultimately sold it to Rakuten for $1 billion. Prior to joining Ebates, Kevin served as president and general manager of Acxiom Digital, a marketing technology and services company, and spent six years with the Boston Consulting Group, where he provided strategic and operating expertise to leading multinational companies. Johnson also co-founded and served as CEO of Passporta.com, an e-commerce business providing hard-to-find local specialties. He received an MBA from Stanford University and a BA from the University of California at Berkeley.

About Udemy

Udemy was founded in 2010 with the aim of improving lives through learning. Udemy is a global marketplace for learning and teaching online where more than 15 million students learn from an extensive library of 45,000 courses taught by expert instructors in over 80 different languages. Whether learning for professional development or personal enrichment, students can master new skills through self-paced, on-demand courses, while instructors have a way to share their knowledge with the world. For companies, Udemy for Business offers subscription access to a collection of business-relevant courses as well as a simple platform to host and distribute their own content in one central place. Udemy is privately owned and headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Ireland and Turkey.

Contact:

Romina Varriale

Director, Global Communications

Udemy

Email Contact



