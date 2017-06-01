MediaMath Named a Leader in Data Management Platform Report by Independent Research Firm

Position as a Leader in DMP and DSP Evaluations Shows MediaMath's Value to Marketers

NEW YORK, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --MediaMath, the leading programmatic company for marketers, today announced it was named a Leader by Forrester Research, Inc. in the "The Forrester Wave': Data Management Platform, Q2 2017." By naming us a leader, we believe Forrester recognizes the value of the integrated DMP and DSP solution for marketers. Earlier this week, Forrester also identified MediaMath as a top vendor in omnichannel media-buying with the highest scores in the product and service strategy criteria in its report, The Forrester Wave': Omnichannel Demand-Side Platforms, Q2 2017.

"MediaMath's proprietary data is good for marketers focused on media buying," stated Forrester in its Data Management Platform report. "Customers praised MediaMath's professional services, change management, data security and leakage prevention, custom reporting, and privacy capabilities."

Chief Product Officer Jacob Ross stated, "We believe that marketers should be able to connect with their best customers and prospects wherever they are, in order to drive real business outcomes and insights. Our real-time, integrated, customer-centric DMP helps our largest global clients do exactly that as a part of our overall suite of products, and it's validating to be recognized by Forrester as a leader in this evaluation as we continue to innovate for the future!"

This Forrester Wave for Data Management Platforms evaluated the vendors against their current offering, which included data ingestion, sync prioritization, and syndication; data classification; and data analysis. Forrester also evaluated the strategy of each vendor, reviewing each DMP's product strategy and roadmap, service strategy and customer references.

A complimentary copy of "The Forrester Wave': Data Management Platforms, Q2 2017" report is available for download here.

More about MediaMath's DMP

MediaMath's integrated offering is about finding advertiser's best audiences across all channels, device types and formats. With MediaMath, Marketers have more control over their data, without having to worry about leakage, latency or syncing; as well as increased insight and visibility to create smart and useful audience segments that drive campaign and strategy performance. MediaMath enables on-boarding, segmentation, activation, and analysis of online and offline data - from first-party site and CRM data, to third-party data providers - all with a focus on persistent cross-device identity and true real-time capabilities.

MediaMath's technology and services help brands and their agencies drive business outcomes through programmatic marketing. We believe that good advertising is customer-centric, delivering relevant and meaningful marketing experiences across channels, formats and devices. Powered by advanced machine learning algorithms that buy, optimize and report in real time, our platform gives sophisticated marketers access to first-, second- and third-party data and trillions of digital impressions across every media channel. Clients are supported by solutions and services experts that make it simple to activate our technology. Since launching the first Demand Side Platform (DSP) in 2007, MediaMath has grown to a global company of nearly 700 employees in 15 locations in every region of the world. MediaMath's clients include all major holding companies and operating agencies as well as leading brands across top verticals.

