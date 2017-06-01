Madalena Announces Investor Conference Call for Wednesday June 7, 2017

CALGARY, Canada, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Madalena Energy Inc. ("Madalena" or the "Company") (TSXV: MVN and OTCQX: MDLNF) is pleased to announce that the Company plans to hold an investor conference call to provide an introduction to the new executive management team and the Company's key focus areas on Wednesday June 7, 2017 at 8:00 am MDT (10:00 am EDT).

About Madalena Energy

Madalena is an independent, Canadian Argentine focused upstream oil and gas company with operations in four provinces of Argentina where it is primarily focused on the delineation of unconventional oil and gas resources. The Company is implementing horizontal drilling and completions technology to develop both its conventional and resource plays.

Madalena trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MVN and on the OTCQX under the symbol MDLNF.

