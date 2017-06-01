sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 01.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: A1W3TN ISIN: CA5562311087 Ticker-Symbol: 72M 
01.06.2017 | 20:11
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Madalena Announces Investor Conference Call for Wednesday June 7, 2017

CALGARY, Canada, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Madalena Energy Inc. ("Madalena" or the "Company") (TSXV: MVN and OTCQX: MDLNF) is pleased to announce that the Company plans to hold an investor conference call to provide an introduction to the new executive management team and the Company's key focus areas on Wednesday June 7, 2017 at 8:00 am MDT (10:00 am EDT).

To participate in the conference call, please dial:

(+1)-587-880-2171 (local dial in number)
(+1)-888-390-0546 (toll free dial in number in North America)
0800-652-2435 (toll free dial in number in United Kingdom)
0800-444-8221 (toll free dial in number in Argentina)

About Madalena Energy
Madalena is an independent, Canadian Argentine focused upstream oil and gas company with operations in four provinces of Argentina where it is primarily focused on the delineation of unconventional oil and gas resources. The Company is implementing horizontal drilling and completions technology to develop both its conventional and resource plays.

Madalena trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MVN and on the OTCQX under the symbol MDLNF.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Jose Penafiel, Chief Executive Officer, email: jpenafiel@madalenaenergy.com , phone: +1-(403)-262-1901;
Alejandro Penafiel, Interim Chief Financial Officer, email: apenafiel@madalenaenergy.com , phone: +1-(403)-262-1901


© 2017 PR Newswire