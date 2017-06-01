sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Smart Machines Market, 2022: Key Players are Microsoft, General Electric, Google, Digital Reasoning Systems, Rethink Robotics, Rockwell Automation, IBM, ABB, Apple, and Alchemy

DUBLIN, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Smart Machines Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Smart Machines market is projected to witness high growth over the period 2017 to 2022

Smart technologies include devices like robots, intelligent agents, expert system, virtual reality systems and cognitive computing systems or software which make machines smart' in a very specialized manner. This technology is gaining popularity owing to easy and wide availability of cheap computing devices, strong and sophisticated networks and rise in use of Internet of Things. The innovative technology climate facilitates smart devices to gather data about the physical world without the direct intervention of humans, thus reducing the burden of humans so that they can focus on strategic roles.

Growing demand for automation process in various industry verticals to eradicate human errors and due to stringent regulations regarding workers' safety in the hazardous working environment is one of the major drivers of global smart machines market. Favorable government policies coupled with rising investments by various organizations to enhance operational efficiency and productivity will bolster the growth of smart machines market. Booming automotive industry is also projected to fuel the smart machines market in this particular sector.
Key industry participants profiled as part of this section are Microsoft, General Electric, Google, Digital Reasoning Systems, Rethink Robotics, Rockwell Automation, IBM, ABB, Apple, and Alchemy API, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Market Overview and Segmentations
4.2. Drivers
4.3. Restraints
4.4. Opportunities
4.5. Supplier Outlook
4.6. Industry Outlook
4.7. Porter's 5 Forces Analysis
4.8. Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.9. Scenario Analysis

5. Smart Machines Market Forecast by Component (US$ billion)
5.1. Hardware
5.2. Software
5.3. Services

6. Smart Machines Market Forecast by Technology (US$ billion)
6.1. Robotics
6.2. Cloud Computing
6.3. Cognitive Technology
6.4. Internet of Everything (IoE)
6.5. Others

7. Smart Machines Market Forecast by Type (US$ billion)
7.1. Autonomous Car
7.2. Wearable Device
7.3. Robots
7.4. Drones
7.5. Others

8. Smart Machines Market Forecast by Application (US$ billion)
8.1. Aerospace and Defense
8.2. Healthcare
8.3. Logistics and Transportation
8.4. Consumer Electronics
8.5. Banking
8.6. Automotive
8.7. Others

9. Smart Machines Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)
9.1. Americas
9.1.1. North America
9.1.2. South America
9.2. Europe Middle East and Africa
9.2.1. Europe
9.2.2. Middle East and Africa
9.3. Asia Pacific

10. Competitive Intelligence
10.1. Market Share of Key Players
10.2. Investment Analysis
10.3. Recent Deals
10.4. Strategies of Key Players

11. Company Profiles
11.1. Microsoft Corporation
11.2. General Electric
11.3. Google
11.4. Digital Reasoning Systems
11.5. Rethink Robotics
11.6. Rockwell Automation
11.7. IBM
11.8. ABB Ltd.
11.9. Apple
11.10. Alchemy API, Inc.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vrpvjn/smart_machines

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire