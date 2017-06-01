Research and Markets - Smart Machines Market, 2022: Key Players are Microsoft, General Electric, Google, Digital Reasoning Systems, Rethink Robotics, Rockwell Automation, IBM, ABB, Apple, and Alchemy

DUBLIN, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Smart technologies include devices like robots, intelligent agents, expert system, virtual reality systems and cognitive computing systems or software which make machines smart' in a very specialized manner. This technology is gaining popularity owing to easy and wide availability of cheap computing devices, strong and sophisticated networks and rise in use of Internet of Things. The innovative technology climate facilitates smart devices to gather data about the physical world without the direct intervention of humans, thus reducing the burden of humans so that they can focus on strategic roles.



Growing demand for automation process in various industry verticals to eradicate human errors and due to stringent regulations regarding workers' safety in the hazardous working environment is one of the major drivers of global smart machines market. Favorable government policies coupled with rising investments by various organizations to enhance operational efficiency and productivity will bolster the growth of smart machines market. Booming automotive industry is also projected to fuel the smart machines market in this particular sector.

Key industry participants profiled as part of this section are Microsoft, General Electric, Google, Digital Reasoning Systems, Rethink Robotics, Rockwell Automation, IBM, ABB, Apple, and Alchemy API, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Overview and Segmentations

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Restraints

4.4. Opportunities

4.5. Supplier Outlook

4.6. Industry Outlook

4.7. Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

4.8. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.9. Scenario Analysis



5. Smart Machines Market Forecast by Component (US$ billion)

5.1. Hardware

5.2. Software

5.3. Services



6. Smart Machines Market Forecast by Technology (US$ billion)

6.1. Robotics

6.2. Cloud Computing

6.3. Cognitive Technology

6.4. Internet of Everything (IoE)

6.5. Others



7. Smart Machines Market Forecast by Type (US$ billion)

7.1. Autonomous Car

7.2. Wearable Device

7.3. Robots

7.4. Drones

7.5. Others



8. Smart Machines Market Forecast by Application (US$ billion)

8.1. Aerospace and Defense

8.2. Healthcare

8.3. Logistics and Transportation

8.4. Consumer Electronics

8.5. Banking

8.6. Automotive

8.7. Others



9. Smart Machines Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)

9.1. Americas

9.1.1. North America

9.1.2. South America

9.2. Europe Middle East and Africa

9.2.1. Europe

9.2.2. Middle East and Africa

9.3. Asia Pacific



10. Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Market Share of Key Players

10.2. Investment Analysis

10.3. Recent Deals

10.4. Strategies of Key Players



11. Company Profiles

11.1. Microsoft Corporation

11.2. General Electric

11.3. Google

11.4. Digital Reasoning Systems

11.5. Rethink Robotics

11.6. Rockwell Automation

11.7. IBM

11.8. ABB Ltd.

11.9. Apple

11.10. Alchemy API, Inc.



