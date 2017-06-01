

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures fell Thursday, as upbeat jobs data cemented expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike later in June.



August gold slipped $5.30, or 0.4%, to settle at $1,270.10/oz, trimming recent gains.



Employment in the U.S. private sector increased by much more than anticipated in the month of May, according to a report released by payroll processor ADP on Thursday.



ADP said private sector employment jumped by 253,000 jobs in May after climbing by a revised 174,000 jobs in April.



Friday morning, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its more closely watched employment report, which includes both public and private sector jobs.



Employment is expected to increase by 185,000 jobs in May after jumping by 211,000 jobs in April. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 4.4 percent.



Construction spending in the U.S. unexpectedly showed a notable decrease in the month of April, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday.



The report said construction spending tumbled by 1.4 percent to an annual rate of $1.219 trillion in April from the revised March estimate of $1.236 trillion. Spending had been expected to rise by 0.5 percent.



