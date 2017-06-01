Global Gym and Health Clubs Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11.2% by 2021 - Driven by Rise in Urbanization & Increasing Public Private Partnerships - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global gym and health clubs market to grow at a CAGR of 11.29% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Gym and Health Clubs Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing public-private partnerships. Private health clubs and public organizations are joining together to sustain themselves in the gyms and health clubs market globally. With people making healthier choices to combat obesity, several health clubs, equipment companies, and fitness organizations are getting more involved in working directly with the public.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rise in urbanization. Growth in the urban population has led to changing lifestyles. Life has become very hectic, and stress rates are rising. People are unable to maintain health and fitness on their own. The rise in disposable income has also led to an increase in the number of people becoming health conscious. They join health clubs and gyms, where they get proper fitness training to remain healthy and fit. Fitness centers come up with different membership packages personalized according to specific health goals for the target customer segments.

Key vendors



Bev Francis's Powerhouse Gym

Powerhouse Gym Metroflex Gym

Original Temple Gym

Titan Fitness

Other prominent vendors



Crunch Fitness

David Lloyd Leisure

Equinox

Fitness International

Fitness Planet

Gold's Gym

McFIT

Scandinavian Fitness

UFC Gym

X Sport Fitness

Virgin Active



