Technavio's latest report on the global indoor air quality marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Sayani Roy, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on the power sector, says, "The global indoor air quality market is growing at a steady rate worldwide. In 2016, the market experienced a high demand from the Americas followed by EMEA. In recent times, the awareness related to healthcare has been increasing, and people are investing in equipment and services that provide solutions for curbing poor air quality

The indoor air quality market is broadly categorized into services and equipment, which are used in residential and commercial facilities. Due to high levels of fragmentation in the market, an increased number of small vendors are providing specialized products and technology.

The top three emerging trends driving the global indoor air quality marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Advanced HVAC system

Systems that are designed to improve the quality of indoor air have been developing at an accelerated pace. For instance, the HVAC system, which heats, cools, regulates, and controls the outdoor air and checks for humidity, has been one of the major equipment employed and has been responsible for reducing indoor air pollutants to a significant level.

"The rate of exchange between the indoor air with the outdoor air should be ideal, as it becomes necessary to reduce the overall pollutant levels. The outdoor air may be required to be heated or cooled, depending upon outdoor conditions, available space for distribution, and on specific ventilation requirements of building occupants," according to Sayani.

Planned constructions

Architects/builders play an important role in contributing to the global indoor air quality market. It is the design and architecture of the building that significantly streamlines the flow of air being circulated within a building and maintaining the quality of indoor air.

With the increasing awareness about indoor air quality, builders are taking initiatives to propose novel ideas for indoor air quality management. During the construction of a house or any building, adequate steps for indoor air quality management can be taken by the house or the building owner.

Technological advances

The indoor air quality has been assessed by various technologies. At present, HVAC systems are being adopted to improve the indoor air quality. However, in the future, the indoor air quality will be improved by focusing on various smart, responsive systems for ventilations, such as computational fluid dynamics.

The key vendors are as follows:

Carrier

Trane

TSI

3M

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

