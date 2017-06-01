Global Waterproofing Membranes Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.82% by 2021 - Increasing Use of Crystalline Waterproofing Membranes - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global waterproofing membranes market to grow at a CAGR of 6.82% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Waterproofing Membranes Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing use of crystalline waterproofing membranes. Though the crystalline waterproofing technology has been around for a long time, it is still deemed as "state-of-the-art" technology as the construction industry has recently embraced it as a superior replacement for conventional waterproofing membranes. Crystalline waterproofing practices rely on a technology that turns porous concrete into an impermeable barrier. The result is a structure with reduced cracking, self-sealing, and waterproofing abilities, which provide a robust defense against the corrosion of reinforcing steel and water damage.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing investments in construction of high-rise buildings. The increase in urbanization requires cities to maximize land use. The rate of urbanization in the recent decades has been exponential. As a result, there is an increase in the construction of taller buildings such as skyscrapers and underground structures around the world, especially in the emerging economies. It is important to waterproof structures to prevent moisture and water from reaching the critical structural areas of the building and causing damage. Bathrooms, kitchens, and laundries are the general areas in buildings that often get damp. In addition, basements, garages, balconies, and roofs are places that are susceptible to damage due to moisture and need to be waterproofed.

Key vendors



BASF

Mapei

RPM International

Sika

GCP Applied Technologies



Other prominent vendors



CETCO

The Dow Chemical Company

RENOLIT

PPG

ARDEX

Weber

Fosroc

Others



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by application



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis



PART 13: Appendix



