OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

The Government of Canada is committed to building a diverse public service that reflects Canadian society and is a model of inclusion for employers across the country and around the world.

Today, the members of the Joint Union/Management Task Force on Diversity and Inclusion presented the Honourable Scott Brison, President of the Treasury Board, with a progress update on the group's work. The Task Force has a one-year mandate to define what diversity and inclusion means in the public service, establish the case for diversity and inclusion, and recommend a framework and action plan.

The update summarizes their work over the past 6 months and identifies areas for potential action. These actions include creating tools to ensure that diversity and inclusion are considered in making decisions and policies, better engaging senior leaders and employees on diversity and inclusion, and improving education and awareness to spur change across the public service.

Quotes

"Building a more diverse and inclusive public service will encourage greater innovation, new ways of thinking and the diversity of perspectives required to address complex issues and achieve better results for Canadians. I am encouraged by the work of the Task Force in identifying the key challenges, best practices and potential areas for action, and I look forward to receiving their final report in the fall."

- The Honourable Scott Brison, President of the Treasury Board

"Greater diversity and inclusion, along with strong employment equity initiatives, are critical to building a world-class public service. That includes promoting a workplace that is respectful of diversity and free of discrimination and harassment. This is key to our success. I look forward to the recommendations that the Task Force will make on the key challenges to diversity and inclusion, such as accountability, people management and lack of awareness and training in the federal public service."

- Robyn Benson, National President, Public Service Alliance of Canada

"We are encouraged by the working group's progress. CAPE and other labour unions in the public service have chosen to work with this group because we earnestly believe that we can make our workplaces more inclusive and more diverse."

- Emmanuelle Tremblay, President, Canadian Association of Professional Employees

"We need to identify and address systemic barriers that keep certain groups of talented Canadians from joining the Federal Public Service, and advancing to positions and levels where they can make optimal contribution to the health of the public service institutions, which is essential to serving Canadians with excellence. We need to develop leadership that is capable of, and committed to changing the culture of the public service to become more representative and inclusive. A public service that rewards talent, professionalism and dedication, and where the background, culture, religion and any other identities, are respected and promoted."

- Debi Daviau, President, The Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC)

Associated Links

- Progress Update

- Joint Union/Management Task Force on Diversity and Inclusion

Follow us on Twitter: @TBS_Canada.

Contacts:

Jean-Luc Ferland

Press Secretary

Office of the President of the Treasury Board

613-369-3163



Media Relations

Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

media@tbs-sct.gc.ca

613-369-9400

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired)

613-369-9371



