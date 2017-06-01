TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. ("Metalla" or the "Company") (CSE: MTA)(CSE: MTA.CN)(OTCQB: EXCFF)(FRANKFURT: X9CP) is pleased to announce that it has closed the transaction with Matamec Explorations Inc. ("Matamec") to acquire net smelter return ("NSR") royalties on properties located in Timmins, Ontario. Details of the transaction were disclosed in the May 4th, 2017 press release.

The agreement was negotiated at arm's length between Metalla and the Vendor. No brokerage or finder's fees were paid in association with the acquisition.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is a precious metals royalty and streaming company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and similar production based interests.

