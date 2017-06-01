

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is rising against the Euro and the Japanese Yen Thursday afternoon, but is nearly flat in comparison to the British pound. Investors were confronted by a barrage of economic data this morning, the results of which were mixed.



Private sector employment and the ISM manufacturing report came in better than expected, but weekly jobless claims and construction spending were both disappointing. Traders will be paying particular attention to the employment data, ahead of Friday's jobs report.



Employment in the U.S. private sector increased by much more than anticipated in the month of May, according to a report released by payroll processor ADP on Thursday. ADP said private sector employment jumped by 253,000 jobs in May after climbing by a revised 174,000 jobs in April.



Economists had expected an increase of about 185,000 jobs compared to the addition of 177,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rose by more than expected in the week ended May 27th, the Labor Department revealed in a report on Thursday. The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 248,000, an increase of 13,000 from the previous week's revised level of 235,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to edge up to 239,000 from the 234,000 originally reported for the previous week.



A report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Thursday showed activity in the U.S. manufacturing sector unexpectedly grew at a slightly faster rate in the month of May.



The ISM said its purchasing managers index inched up to 54.9 in May from 54.8 in April, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in the manufacturing sector. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 54.5.



Construction spending in the U.S. unexpectedly showed a notable decrease in the month of April, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday.



The report said construction spending tumbled by 1.4 percent to an annual rate of $1.219 trillion in April from the revised March estimate of $1.236 trillion. Spending had been expected to rise by 0.5 percent.



The dollar has risen to around $1.1210 against the Euro this afternoon, from an early low of $1.1256.



The euro area manufacturing sector gathered further momentum in May as initially estimated, final data from IHS Markit and showed Thursday. The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to a 73-month high of 57.0 in May, in line with flash estimate, from 56.7 in April. The score signaled expansion in each of the past 47 months.



The latest polls have signaled a potential hung parliament in England. A Times/YouGov poll showed that Britain's ruling Conservatives are still leading Labour by three points ahead of June 8 election.



The buck climbed to an early high of $1.2828 against the pound sterling, but has since retreated to around $1.2875, nearly unchanged for the session.



The UK manufacturing sector growth moderated in May from a three-year high, survey results from IHS Markit and the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply showed Thursday.



The factory Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 56.7 in May from 57.3 in April. Nonetheless, the score was above the expected level of 56.5 and signaled an improvement in conditions for the tenth consecutive month.



UK house prices declined for the third consecutive time for the first time since 2009, data from Nationwide Building Society showed Thursday. House prices dropped unexpectedly by 0.2 percent month-on-month in May, following a 0.4 percent drop in April. Economists had forecast prices to rise 0.2 percent.



The greenback has broken out to a 3-session high of Y111.445 against the Japanese Yen this afternoon, from an early low of Y110.768.



Capital spending in Japan was up 4.5 percent on quarter in the first three months of 2017, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday. That beat forecasts for an increase of 4.0 percent following the 3.8 percent gain in the previous three months.



The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in May, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Thursday with a manufacturing PMI score of 53.1. That's up from 52.7 in April.



