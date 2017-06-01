Research and Markets - North America Bioadhesive Market 2017-2022: Key Players are Henkel, 3M, Danimer Scientific LLC, and Dow

DUBLIN, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "North America Bioadhesive Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022" report to their offering.

North America Bioadhesive Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.24%, reaching a market size of US$1,106 million in 2022, increasing from US$604 million in 2017

This market is majorly driven by the growing demand for packaging, and healthcare applications. Geographically, the United States region is estimated to account for the bulk of the North American bioadhesive market in 2017, followed by Canada, and Mexico respectively.

The first section of the report deals with detailed research methodology for calculating market size and forecasts, secondary data sources used and the primary inputs which were taken for data validation. This section also outlines various segmentations which have been covered as part of the report.

Next section provides comprehensive market dynamics through an overview section along with growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities which exist in the current market. This section of the report also provides supplier and industry outlook as a whole; key industry and regional regulations which are determining the product specifications and a brief technological aspect of Bioadhesive. Complete industry analysis has also been covered by Porter's five forces model as a part of this report section.

Finally, competitive intelligence section deals with major players in the market, their market shares, growth strategies, products, financials, and recent investments among others. Key industry players profiled as part of this section are Henkel, 3M, Danimer Scientific LLC, and Dow among others.



Scope of the Report



By Source:



Plant Based

Animal Based

By Industry Vertical:



Packaging

Construction

Healthcare

Consumer Goods

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. North America Bioadhesive Market Forecast by Source (US$ Million)



6. North America Bioadhesive Market Forecast by Industry Vertical (US$ Million)



7. North America Bioadhesive Market Forecast by Country (US$ Million)



8. Competitive Intelligence



9. Company Profiles



Henkel Corporation

3M

Danimer Scientific LLC

Dow Chemical Company

Ashland, Inc.

Ecosynthetix Inc.

Yparex

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rlnlft/north_america

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716