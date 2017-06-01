According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global kiteboarding equipment market is expected to reach USD 2,119.860 million by 2021, growing at a CAGR of almost 9%.

This research report titled 'Global Kiteboarding Equipment Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market for kiteboarding equipment is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period due to growing participation in water sports, government support to build and conserve water bodies, and the use of updated technology in product designing. Kiteboarding, which is a combination of paragliding, surfing, and wakeboarding is considered not only one of the most extreme sports but also one of the world's fastest growing sports.

Technavio's consumer and retail research analysts categorize the global kiteboarding equipment market into the following segments by product. They are:

Kiteboards

Kites

Accessories

Protective gear

The top three product segments for the global kiteboarding equipment market are discussed below:

Kiteboards

Kiteboards are an essential equipment for kiteboarding. Selecting the right type and size of kiteboard plays a huge role in safe riding. The factors that influence the selection of kiteboards include the weight of the rider, the wind strength, and the skill of the rider. Kiteboards can be of different types such as twin tips, race boards, foil boards, and surfboards and are also available with and without bindings.

According to Brijesh Kumar Choubey, a lead retail goods and services research analyst from Technavio, "Kiteboards are light and stiff; they usually have a wood core mostly made of paulownia wood pressed between different composite materials. Some boards are made of materials like carbon fiber that are typically lightweight, stiff, and expensive

Kites

Kiteboarding kites, like kiteboards, are essential for kiteboarding. They come in different shapes and sizes. Some of the important factors that influence the selection of a kiteboarding kite are the kiteboarders' weight, average wind speed, the season of kiteboarding, and the size of the kiteboard. The kiteboarder's weight plays a major role in the selection of a kiteboarding kite as it determines the size of the kite required.

"Several manufacturers are experimenting with different materials like carbon fiber, epoxy, and various foams to accentuate the performance of the kites. Some of the best kiteboarding kites include Cabrinha Chaos, NORTH KITEBOARDING Vegas, and F-One Bandit," says Brijesh.

Accessories

This segment includes flying lines, control bars, and kite harnesses. These are some of the vital equipment required to connect the kiteboarders to the kiteboarding kites. Without this equipment, it is impossible to participate in the sport. Flying lines, which are also known as kite lines, are used to attach the kiteboarders' control bar to the kite using attachment cables on the kite edges.

A control bar is a solid metal or composite bar that is attached to a kite using kite lines. The kiteboarder holds on to the kite lines and controls the kite by pulling them, causing the kite to change directions. A control bar can usually be used with kites of a particular type and size and cannot be used with kites of other types and sizes.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Best Kiteboarding

Cabrinha

F-ONE

Naish International

NORTH KITEBOARDING

