VALCOURT, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) held earlier today its annual meeting of shareholders in Valcourt, Quebec. All of the nominees for directors listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated April 21, 2017 were elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The voting result for each nominee is as follows:

Votes Votes Nominee For % Withheld % ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Laurent Beaudoin 484,716,475 97.54% 12,200,381 2.46% Joshua Bekenstein 482,730,058 97.15% 14,186,798 2.85% Jose Boisjoli 485,514,291 97.71% 11,402,565 2.29% J.R. Andre Bombardier 484,650,807 97.53% 12,266,049 2.47% William H. Cary 496,794,282 99.98% 122,574 0.02% Michael Hanley 496,363,524 99.89% 553,332 0.11% Louis Laporte 484,529,362 97.51% 12,387,494 2.49% Carlos Mazzorin 496,576,054 99.93% 340,802 0.07% Estelle Metayer 496,795,639 99.98% 121,217 0.02% Nicholas Nomicos 484,644,885 97.53% 12,271,971 2.47% Daniel J. O'Neill 496,509,472 99.92% 407,384 0.08% Edward Philip 496,719,800 99.96% 197,056 0.04% Joseph Robbins 484,653,903 97.53% 12,262,953 2.47%

BRP (TSX: DOO) is a global leader in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of powersports vehicles and propulsion systems. Its portfolio includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am all-terrain and side-by-side vehicles, Can-Am Spyder roadsters, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. BRP supports its line of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and clothing business. With annual sales of over CA$4.2 billion from over 100 countries, the Company employs approximately 8,700 people worldwide.

www.brp.com

@BRPnews

For media enquiries:

Valerie Bridger

Senior Advisor, Communications

450.532.5107

valerie.bridger@brp.com



For investor relations:

Philippe Deschenes

Financial Analyst

450.532.6462

philippe.deschenes@brp.com



