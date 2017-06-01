Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2017) - Trinity Valley Energy Corp. (TSXV: TE) ("Trinity" or the "Company") has signed an Option Agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Mattagami River Zinc Property ("Mattagami" or the "Property"), located in Agate and Tucker Townships of the Porcupine Mining Divisions of Northeastern Ontario. The Mattagami property is comprised of 14 unpatented mining claims totaling 204 units having a combined area of approximately 3,300 hectares, located approximately 50 km northeast of the town of Kapuskasing.

The Company has identified the Mattagami River area as being highly prospective for the discovery of a world class Broken Hill type Sedimentary Exhalative ("SedEx") Zinc-Lead-Silver-Gold deposit. Other examples of SedEx deposits are Cannington, Australia operated by South 32 and Zinkgruvan, Sweden operated by Lundin Mining.

Zinc mineralization was first discovered on the Property by Canico (Inco) in 1966. Canico intersected zinc mineralization spread over a 7 kilometre horizon, returning assay results up to 13.7 meters with an average grade of 2.28% zinc in hole BH32325.

The Property lies north of Argo Gold Inc.'s Hurdman Zinc-Lead-Silver-Gold property. Historic drill hole intercepts on Hurdman of up to 7.3 metres with an average grade of 4.99 % zinc, 26.57 silver and 0.25 g/t gold; including 2.2 meters grading 10.37 zinc, 57.68 g/t silver and 1.37 g/t gold in hole ELO-06-12 have been reported (see Eloro Resources Ltd. News release May 2, 2006). The mineralization hosted on the Hurdman Zinc-Lead-Silver-Gold property is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization hosted on the Mattagami River Zinc Property.

Trinity can earn a 100% interest in the Property under the terms of the Option Agreement by: (a) issuing 11,500,000 common shares in the capital of Trinity and $25,000 cash payable within 5 business days upon receiving TSX Exchange Approval and (b) issuing 1,500,000 common shares in the capital of Trinity and $25,000 cash 12 months from the execution of the Option Agreement. The Property is subject to an underlying 2% Net Smelter Returns (NSR) royalty, of which 1.5% may be purchased by the Company for $1-million.

The closing of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including due diligence, the completion of a National Instrument 43-101 technical report on the property, and obtaining all necessary regulatory approvals, including TSX Venture Exchange approval.

The Company also announces that subject to regulatory approval, it is arranging a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $750,000 (the "Private Placement") through the issuance of 15 million units at a price of $0.05 per unit.

Each unit will consist of one common share and one warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per common share for a period of 24 months following the date of issuance.

The Warrants shall contain an acceleration provision that, in the event the closing sale price of Trinity's Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is $0.20 or greater for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have thirty (30) days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day.

The Company will also pay a finder's fee in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Proceeds of the private placement will be used for work on the Company's Mattagami Zinc Property and for general working capital.

The Private Placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Caitlin Jeffs, P. Geo., an independent qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Jeffrey Cocks"

Jeffrey Cocks

Chairman

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Trinity Valley Energy Corp.

(TEL)- (888) 909-5548, (FAX)-(888) 909-1033

Email: info@trinityvalleyenergy.com

Website: www.trinityvalleyenergy.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.