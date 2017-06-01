The Bonita application platform provides new functionalities to create, deploy and manage enterprise-grade business process apps

Bonitasoft, a global leader in business process management (BPM) solutions, announced today the release of Bonita BPM 7.5, giving technical teams a more advanced set of tools to create enterprise-wide, user-friendly applications.

With growing attention being paid to strategic digital transformation initiatives, businesses are using Bonita BPM to widen their focus from the bottom line all the way through to the top line for added value through great user experience.

Applications built on Bonita BPM 7.5 connect personalized user interfaces with efficient, integrated backoffice operations on a single application platform that supports a variety of digital transformation initiatives.

Although "low-code" is often used in conjunction with the idea of "citizen developers, Bonitasoft understands that the real power of low-code lies in the hands of actual developers. Bonita BPM 7.5 gives the entire development team out-of-the-box features and the right level of openness and extensibility for customization, which offers an unbeatable mix for application development:

tooling to create fully personalized interfaces, web pages, and forms that work across users' devices

collaborative capabilities of teams to model end-to-end business operations, connect them to any enterprise information system, platform, or SaaS, and to run them as applications

extension points allowing developers to create, test and deploy new APIs, connectors or new graphical components and widgets

Bonita BPM 7.5 is now available for download, with some great new features such as integration with SAML 2 for single sign-on (SSO), advanced date and time management, compatibility with the Microsoft Edge browser, connector development with Java 8, and even more features for innovative team collaboration.

"Groups within large organizations, tasked with using digital technologies to help create new products and services, are often inspired by lean startup thinking. Bonita permits data-driven groups to experiment, test-and-learn, fail fast, and scale fast," observes Neil Ward-Dutton of MWD Advisors, a UK-based analyst group.

"You just can't buy off-the-shelf for all the applications you need to innovate the development and delivery of products and services," says Miguel Valdes Faura, CEO of Bonitasoft. "And building it from the ground up via custom development just isn't fast enough to support constant innovation. That's why our mix of out-of-the box features and extensibility hits a sweet spot in enterprise needs."

CIO Review has also recently named Bonita BPM in its 2017 top twenty "most promising" BPM solution providers."

About Bonitasoft

Bonitasoft provides a process-based application platform that fully supports unique enterprise, teams and end user needs. With the low-code, extensible Bonita platform, developers can build fully personalized, customized, flexible, "Living Apps" integrated with enterprise IS to deliver great user experiences. As a global leader in BPM solutions, As the world's fastest-growing BPM provider, Bonitasoft has thousands of customers and a community of more than 120,000 members.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170601005005/en/

Contacts:

Bonitasoft

Press Contacts

Carole Winqwist, 06 23 46 52 05

carole.winqwist@bonitasoft.com