Occupancy Sensors Market - Forecasts from 2016 to 2021 - By Sensor Type, Application, End User & Geography - Research and Markets

Occupancy Sensor Market is expected to witness moderate growth over the period 2016 to 2021. Occupancy Sensor is a device that detects the occupancy of the space and perform the necessary action like turning the light or HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioner) system on or off automatically.

Advancement in technology w.r.t. accurate sensing, programmable sensor and performance are some of the key factors driving the growth of this market. Occupancy sensor helps in reducing the power consumption and can be used in offices, conference room, restroom and verity of other spaces. Reduced energy bills and extended life of devices can also be achieved by using occupancy sensor. Americas hold the largest share in the Occupancy sensor market. The concept of smart homes are increasing the demand of occupancy sensor in residential sector.

Companies Mentioned



Leviton Manufacturing Company

Lutron Electronics

Acuity Brands

Legrand

Schneider Electric

Cooper Industries

Eaton Corporation Plc

General Electric Company



