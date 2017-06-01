sprite-preloader
01.06.2017 | 21:01
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Occupancy Sensors Market - Forecasts from 2016 to 2021 - By Sensor Type, Application, End User & Geography - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Occupancy Sensors Market - Forecasts from 2016 to 2021" report to their offering.

Occupancy Sensor Market is expected to witness moderate growth over the period 2016 to 2021. Occupancy Sensor is a device that detects the occupancy of the space and perform the necessary action like turning the light or HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioner) system on or off automatically.

Advancement in technology w.r.t. accurate sensing, programmable sensor and performance are some of the key factors driving the growth of this market. Occupancy sensor helps in reducing the power consumption and can be used in offices, conference room, restroom and verity of other spaces. Reduced energy bills and extended life of devices can also be achieved by using occupancy sensor. Americas hold the largest share in the Occupancy sensor market. The concept of smart homes are increasing the demand of occupancy sensor in residential sector.

Companies Mentioned

  • Leviton Manufacturing Company
  • Lutron Electronics
  • Acuity Brands
  • Legrand
  • Schneider Electric
  • Cooper Industries
  • Eaton Corporation Plc
  • General Electric Company

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Occupancy Sensor Market Forecast by Sensor Type (US $ billion)

6. Occupancy Sensor Market Forecast by Application (US$ billion)

7. Occupancy Sensor Market Forecast by End User (US$ billion)

8. Occupancy Sensor Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)

9. Competitive Intelligence

10. Company Profile

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/plm5f3/occupancy_sensors

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


