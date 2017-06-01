

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - An early rally in crude oil prices fizzed Thursday, despite government data showing U.S. oil inventories plunged last week.



In line with an industry report from the previous session, U.S. commercial crude oil inventories fell by 6.4 million barrels in the week to May 26, to a total of 509.9 million barrels, according to the EIA.



However, inventories remain above normal limits and were at record highs as recently as March.



July WTI oil settled at $48.36/bbl, up 4 cents, or less than 0.1%.



Traders remain unconvinced that OPEC's supply quota plan will eat away at a stubborn global supply glut.



In economic news, employment in the U.S. private sector increased by much more than anticipated in the month of May, according to a report released by payroll processor ADP on Thursday.



ADP said private sector employment jumped by 253,000 jobs in May after climbing by a revised 174,000 jobs in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX