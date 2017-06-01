VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- InZinc Mining Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: IZN) ("InZinc" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company will conduct a surface exploration program in late-June on the Indy zinc project located in central British Columbia. The field program will consist of soil geochemistry and geological mapping designed to advance selective targets to the drill ready stage. Indy is host to a near surface mineralized trend, outlined by historical drilling, over a 450 m length and is open for expansion. In addition, the property hosts several large zinc geochemical anomalies occurring over a 6.5 km trend.

Appointment of Vice President, Corporate Affairs

The Company is also very pleased to announce the appointment of Joyce Musial as Vice President, Corporate Affairs, effective June 1, 2017. Joyce Musial brings a wide range of experience gained from over 25 years with public companies in the mining sector.

"Joyce's extensive background in management and corporate communications in the mining sector is a valuable addition to InZinc's management," stated Kerry Curtis, Chairman and Interim CEO of InZinc. "Joyce has a wide range of experience with exploration, development and producing mining companies, and was a member of a management team that successfully advanced a junior exploration company through development to acquisition. Joyce brings to InZinc the knowledge, skills and enthusiasm to assist us in advancing and developing our flagship West Desert zinc project in Utah."

Joyce Musial's background includes 10 years with Placer Dome, 5 years with Cumberland Resources, and management and consulting roles in a variety of mineral resource companies. She has an Honours Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Western Ontario and has completed the Canadian Securities Course.

Election of Directors

The Company announces that the nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular for the 2017 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 25, 2017 were elected as Directors of InZinc. Results of the vote for the election of Directors are tabulated below:

Director Votes For % Votes Withheld % -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Kerry Curtis 9,029,248 99.49% 46,000 0.51% -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Louis Montpellier 8,969,248 98.83% 106,000 1.17% -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wayne Hubert 9,029,248 99.49% 46,000 0.51% -------------------------------------------------------------------------- John Murphy 9,029,248 99.49% 46,000 0.51% --------------------------------------------------------------------------

In addition, the following resolutions were passed:

1. The appointment and remuneration of auditors Davidson and Company LLP 2. Annual approval of the Incentive Stock Option Plan

Issuance of Stock Options

InZinc announces the grant of stock options to directors, officers and consultants to purchase a total of 1,500,000 common shares of the Company for a period of three (3) years at an exercise price of $0.135 per share effective May 31, 2017.

About InZinc

InZinc is focused on growth in zinc through expansion and exploration of the advanced stage West Desert project in Utah and the Indy exploration project in British Columbia. West Desert comprises a large resource, is open for expansion and has district scale exploration potential. Indy comprises both near surface exploration targets and regional discovery potential. Both zinc projects are well located with easy access and existing infrastructure.

InZinc Mining Ltd.

"Kerry Curtis"

Kerry Curtis, Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and US securities legislation. All statements, other than statements o f historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's next shareholder meeting.

Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, plan, design, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results, performance, or actions and that actual results and actions may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis fo r the year ended December 31, 2016 filed with certain securities commissions in Canada and other information released by the Company and filed with the appropriate regulatory agencies. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

The PEA (2014) was prepared by Mine Development Associates with contributions from International Metallurgical and Environmental Inc. in accordance with the definitions in Canadian National Instrument 43-101. All dollar amounts are US currency. The PEA is considered preliminary in nature. It includes Inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative to have the economic considerations applied that would enable classification as mineral reserves. There is no certainty that the conclusions within the PEA will be realized. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Long-term metal prices used in the study included zinc at $1/lb, copper at $3/lb, iron ore at $105/t (62% Fe, CFR-Tianjin), gold at $1,300/oz and silver at $21/oz. The technical report is entitled "Technical Report on the West Desert Zinc-Copper-Indium- Magnetite Project - Preliminary Economic Assessment - Juab County, Utah" and is available both at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.inzincmining.com.

Kerry M. Curtis, P.Geo. a Qualified Person as defined in NI43-101, has approved the technical content of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

