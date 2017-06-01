North America Automotive Tubeless Tire Market, 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Air less tires are largely found in heavy-duty vehicles, and off road or construction vehicles. With technological advancements, the air less tires would witness rapid adoption in two-wheelers, passenger cars, etc. Global automotive tubeless tire market is driven due to production & sales of vehicles and stringent rules and regulations pertaining to emission and fuel efficiency. Volatile raw material prices and technological advancement, such as rise in adoption of air-less tires would significantly restrict the market growth.

Based on Type, the market is segmented into Radial and Bias. Based on Type of Vehicle, the market is segmented into 4-Wheeler, Heavy Vehicles, and 2-Wheeler. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Aftermarket Sales and OEM Sales. Based on country, Automotive Tubeless Tire market is segmented into US, Canada, Mexico and Rest of North America. US remained the dominant country in the North America Automotive Tubeless Tire market in 2015. Canada would witness promising CAGR during the forecast period (2016-2022).

Key companies profiled in the report include:

Continental AG

Bridgestone Corporation

The Goodyear Tyre & Rubber Company

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.

Hankook Tire Co. Ltd.

Michelin

Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd.

Pirelli & C.S.p.A.

