North America Data Center Services Market 2017: Focus on Design and Consulting, Installation and Deployment, Training & Development and Maintenance and Support - Research and Markets

Increasing expenditures on data center technology, the need to reduce data center operational cost, and growing complexity of data center are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the data center services market in North America.

The Internet of Things will be a major contributing factor that would drive the data generation during the forecast period. Applications such as video surveillance, smart meters, digital health monitors and a host of other M2M services would create new network requirements and eventually contribute to incremental traffic. Seamless data connection would bring about unparalleled opportunities for businesses to serve their customers efficiently. Spotting trends would become seamless, as connected networks would single out customer voices about products and services, and react to situations in a timely manner, leading to brand recognition and customer delight.

Most business and consumer-based applications generate large amounts of structured and unstructured data almost every minute of the day. Sensors are further used to generate massive amount of data. The data so collected is huge and of different velocity, and variety. Big data analytics is used to understand data and make business decisions accordingly.

Scope of the report

Based on Service, the market is segmented into Design and Consulting, Installation and Deployment, Training & Development and Maintenance and Support.



Based on End Users, the market is segmented into Cloud Providers, Colocation Providers and Enterprises.



Based on Data Center Type, the market is segmented into Mid-Sized Data Center, Enterprise Data Center and Large Data Center.



Based on Vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, Telecom and ITES, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Education, Retail, Manufacturing and Others.



Key companies profiled in the report includes:



IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

HP Enterprise Company

Fujitsu Limited

Hitachi Ltd.

Equinix, Inc.

Interxion Holding NV

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Schneider Electric SE

Vertiv Co

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology



2. Market Overview



3. North America Data Center Service Market - By Service



4. North America Data Center Service Market - By End Users



5. North America Data Center Service Market - By Data Center Type



6. North America Data Center Service Market - By Vertical



7. Country Level Analysis



8. Company Profiles



