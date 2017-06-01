Research and Markets - Global Commercial Fry Dump Stations Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Alto-Shaam, APW Wyott, Garland Group, Hatco & Pitco

DUBLIN, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Commercial Fry Dump Stations Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global commercial fry dump stations Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.06% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Commercial Fry Dump Stations Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is growing preference for commercial fry dump stations with thermostatic bases. To keep the popular side dishes like French fries, onion rings, and chicken wings hot and safe, the need for steady and efficient temperature is required throughout the day. Some of the holding stations feature ceramic heating elements, others have cal-rod sheath heating elements to ensure that the food is hot and does not lose its crispness.

According to the report, one driver in market is increase in the number of foodservice establishments. An increase in the number of foodservice establishments is a strong driver for the sale of commercial fry dump stations in many emerging economies. An increase in the number of foodservice establishments that offer fried foods in large quantities is expected to propel the growth of the global commercial fry dump stations market, as these appliances help to keep fried food products hot and crispy. The foodservice business is expanding, where the leading fast food chains, especially the QSR segment, is planning to increase their outlets in various regions.

Key vendors



Alto-Shaam

APW Wyott

Garland Group

Hatco

Pitco



Other prominent vendors



BKI

Carter Hoffmann

Fabristeel

Frymaster

Keating of Chicago

Marshall Air Systems

Merco

Perfect Fry

Vulcan



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dpxrf9/global_commercial

