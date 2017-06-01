sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global Commercial Fry Dump Stations Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Alto-Shaam, APW Wyott, Garland Group, Hatco & Pitco

DUBLIN, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Commercial Fry Dump Stations Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global commercial fry dump stations Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.06% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Commercial Fry Dump Stations Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is growing preference for commercial fry dump stations with thermostatic bases. To keep the popular side dishes like French fries, onion rings, and chicken wings hot and safe, the need for steady and efficient temperature is required throughout the day. Some of the holding stations feature ceramic heating elements, others have cal-rod sheath heating elements to ensure that the food is hot and does not lose its crispness.

According to the report, one driver in market is increase in the number of foodservice establishments. An increase in the number of foodservice establishments is a strong driver for the sale of commercial fry dump stations in many emerging economies. An increase in the number of foodservice establishments that offer fried foods in large quantities is expected to propel the growth of the global commercial fry dump stations market, as these appliances help to keep fried food products hot and crispy. The foodservice business is expanding, where the leading fast food chains, especially the QSR segment, is planning to increase their outlets in various regions.

Key vendors

  • Alto-Shaam
  • APW Wyott
  • Garland Group
  • Hatco
  • Pitco

Other prominent vendors

  • BKI
  • Carter Hoffmann
  • Fabristeel
  • Frymaster
  • Keating of Chicago
  • Marshall Air Systems
  • Merco
  • Perfect Fry
  • Vulcan

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by product placement

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

PART 08: Key leading countries

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Vendor landscape

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

PART 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dpxrf9/global_commercial

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




