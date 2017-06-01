North America $8.11 Billion Active Packaging Market Forecasts from 2017 to 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

North America Active Packaging Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.76%, reaching a market size of US$8.113 billion in 2022

This market is majorly driven by the need to control growing foodborne diseases due to improper food packaging solutions. The growth is attributed due to the innovations and the measures taken by the organizations for the proper development of packaging solutions. Geographically, the United States is estimated to account or bulk of the demand for Active Packaging solutions in the North America region, followed by Canada, and Mexico.



Key industry players profiled as part of this section are BASF, DuPont, Amcor, 3M, Sonoco and WestRock among others.



Segmentation



By Technology:



Oxygen scavengers

Moisture controllers

Antimicrobial agents

UV Blocking

Others

By Application:



Food

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare

Electronic Products

Consumer Care

Others

BASF

DuPont

Amcor Limited

3M

Sonoco Products Company

WestRock Company

Bemis Company

Sealed Air

Tetra Laval International SA

Reynolds Group Ltd

