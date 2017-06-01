North America $8.11 Billion Active Packaging Market Forecasts from 2017 to 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "North America Active Packaging Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022" report to their offering.
North America Active Packaging Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.76%, reaching a market size of US$8.113 billion in 2022
This market is majorly driven by the need to control growing foodborne diseases due to improper food packaging solutions. The growth is attributed due to the innovations and the measures taken by the organizations for the proper development of packaging solutions. Geographically, the United States is estimated to account or bulk of the demand for Active Packaging solutions in the North America region, followed by Canada, and Mexico.
Key industry players profiled as part of this section are BASF, DuPont, Amcor, 3M, Sonoco and WestRock among others.
Segmentation
By Technology:
- Oxygen scavengers
- Moisture controllers
- Antimicrobial agents
- UV Blocking
- Others
By Application:
- Food
- Beverages
- Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare
- Electronic Products
- Consumer Care
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
5. North America Active Packaging Market Forecast by Technology (US$ Billion)
6. North America Active Packaging Market Forecast by Application (US$ Billion)
7. North America Active Packaging Market Forecast by Country (US$ Billion)
8. Competitive Intelligence
9. Company Profiles
- BASF
- DuPont
- Amcor Limited
- 3M
- Sonoco Products Company
- WestRock Company
- Bemis Company
- Sealed Air
- Tetra Laval International SA
- Reynolds Group Ltd
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nkrzcq/north_america
