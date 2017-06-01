CIVIS Media Prize 2017 - 13 Programmes Honored in Berlin

BERLIN, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Thirteen European radio, film, television and internet programmes were awarded on Thursday evening (June 1) in the Federal Foreign Office in Berlin with the renowned CIVIS Media Prize for Migration, Integration and Cultural Diversity in Europe. All together 783 programmes from 24 EU member states and Switzerland participated in the 2017 competition.

The gala award ceremony and TV gala will be broadcast on ARD/Das Erste (First German Television) and on numerous European television programmes (see broadcast dates).

The German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the President of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani, and the German Federal Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel are patrons of the CIVIS Media Prize 2017.

Awards 2017

The CIVIS Media Prize 2017 awarded prizes to programmes of ARD, BR, Deutschlandradio, France Télévisions, HR, MDR, NDR, RAI 3, SRF, WDR and the Hamburg Media School. The awards are endowed with prize money.

Already known were the award winners of the >European Young CIVIS Media Prize<, "Different Bayern" by Matthias Koßmehl (HMS/BR), and the winner of the >CIVIS Special Prize "Football and Integration"<, "Ayham - My New Life" by Ilona Stämpfli, Marek Beles (TV), "Until the Last Breath" by Agnese Franceschini, Tom Mustroph (Radio) and "Together2016 - the Integrative Power of Football" by Stephan Hermann (Online). The CIVIS Special Prize is also supported by the German Football Association (DFB). As audience award, the CIVIS Cinema Prize goes to the feature film drama "Vor der Morgenröte" by X FILME CREATIVE POOL / IDÈALE AUDIENCE / MAHA PRODUCTIONS / DOR FILM. Awards were given to Maria Schrader (direction) as well as Stefan Arndt, Uwe Schott, Pierre-Olivier Bardet, Danny Krausz, Kurt Stocker, and Denis Poncet (production).

Prominent guests at the CIVIS TV Gala

The Integration Commissioner of the German Federal Government, Minister of State Aydan Özoguz, and the German Federal Government's Human Rights Officer, Bärbel Kofler, took part in the gala award ceremony in the Federal Foreign Office.

Along with them were the ARD Chairwoman and MDR Director-General Karola Wille, WDR Director-General Tom Buhrow, SRG Director-General Roger de Weck, Director-General of Deutschlandradio Willi Steul, the CEO of the Freudenberg Group Mohsen Sohi, Minu Barati Fischer from the German Producers Alliance, BR Radio Director Martin Wagner, WDR Television Director Jörg Schönenborn, WDR Radio Director Valerie Weber, WDR Administrative Director Katrin Vernau, Head of the Research Cooperation of NDR, WDR, SZ Georg Mascolo, DFB Vice President Eugen Gehlenborg, DFB Media Director Ralf Köttker. Also attending were the TV presenters Ingo Zamperoni (ARD), Frank Elstner (ARD), Anja Reschke (NDR), Dunja Hayali (ZDF), Siham El-Maimouni (WDR), Cherno Jobatey (ZDF), the crime scene (Tatort) police inspectors Harald Krassnitzer (ORF) and Miroslav Nemec (BR), film director Buket Alakus, Michael Loeb (WDR mediagroup), Michael Radix (CIVIS Media Foundation), among others.

The winners (overview)

The European >CIVIS Television Prize in the magazine segment< (short programmes up to ten minutes) went to Ben Bolz and Johannes Edelhoff for their contribution to the ARD political magazine PANORAMA "Alternatives to Politics: Emotions instead of Facts" (Norddeutscher Rundfunk).

The European >CIVIS Television Prize in the information segment (non-fictional)< went to Domenico Iannacone and Luca Cambi for their report "Lontano Dagli Occhi/ Out of Sight" (RAI 3).

The European >CIVIS Television Prize in the entertainment segment (fictional)< was conferred to Francoise Charpiat and Aude Marcle for their television film "Ne m'abandonne pas/Don't Abandon Me" (France Televisions).

The European >CIVIS Radio Prize in the long programme segment (starting from six minutes)< was awarded to both Marina Frenk and Stefan Kanis for their radio play "Beyond the Chestnuts" (MDR Kultur - das Radio), as well as to Angela Fitsch, Ulrich Sonnenschein, Claudia Sautter, Karen Fuhrmann, and Martin Hürtgen for their daily background programme "The Limits of the Enlightenment - Right-Wing Violence and the Judiciary" (HR2-Kultur Der Tag). The CIVIS jury nominated two winners in this segment.

The European >CIVIS Radio Prize in the short programmes segment (up to six minutes)< went to Anna Osius for Part 6 of her series "Life under IS" (WDR 5 Morgenecho).

The European >CIVIS Special Prize in the "Football and Integration" segment< went to Ilona Stämpfli and Marek Beles for their television documentary "Ayham - My New Life (Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen), Agnese Franceschini and Tom Mustroph for the radio feature "Dok 5 - Das Feature: Until the Last Breath" (Westdeutscher Rundfunk, Deutschlandradio) and Stephan Hermann, authorized to represent for the video web offer "Together2016" (CoupDoeil Productions).

The European >CIVIS Online Media Prize in the web offers segment< went to Ole Leifels, authorized to represent for the website http://www.kein-raum-fuer-rechts.de (BAFF Filmproduktion, Kubikfoto3).

The European >CIVIS Online Media Prize in the web videos segment< was awarded to Sylvia Griss, authorized to represent for the video "Ramo: Should I return to Syria?" (Bayerischer Rundfunk, TV cultural programme "Capriccio").

The >European Young CIVIS Media Prize< was awarded to Matthias Koßmehl for his short film "Different Bayern" (Hamburg Media School, Bayerischer Rundfunk).

The CIVIS Media Prize has been awarded for 30 years now for programme achievements in radio, film, and television, and on the Internet since 2010, which promote the peaceful coexistence in the European immigration society.

Jury assessments for downloading:

https://www.civismedia.eu/downloads/2017_CIVIS_Jurybegruendungen_englisch.pdf

Broadcast dates:

June 2, 2017 ARD/Das Erste, 0:50 a.m. - 2:05 a.m.

June 1, 2017 ORF III Television, 11:30 p.m. - 0:45 a.m.

June 2, 2017 tagesschau24, 11:30 p.m. - 0:45 a.m.

June 2, 2017 WDR Television, 8:20 a.m. - 9:35 a.m.

June 11, 2017 3sat, 10:05 a.m. - 11:20 a.m.

ARD Radio and Deutsche Welle TV give up-to-date reports.

