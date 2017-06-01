Citizens Against Government Waste (CAGW), America's largest taxpayer watchdog group, today applauded President Donald Trump for announcing that the United States will be withdrawing from the Paris Climate Treaty. Among other positive results of his decision, U.S. taxpayers will be off the hook for a potential commitment of billions of dollars on a continuing basis to the United Nations' Green Climate fund. It also enables the administration to pursue pro-growth energy policies that limit the regulatory power of the federal government.

CAGW President Tom Schatz and Director of Health and Science Elizabeth Wright, who attended the announcement in the White House Rose Garden, said in a statement:

"We were honored to be invited to the White House today to lend support to President Trump as he commits the United States to policies that will make the nation more energy independent. The Paris Treaty was a dramatic mistake by the previous administration in its pursuit of the radical environmentalist agenda of government expansion and invasive regulations that would have cost millions of American jobs and only lowered the Earth's temperature 0.3 degrees by 2100. By announcing the U.S. withdrawal, President Trump is making a clean break with the failed policies of the past, and putting the country on a path that embraces American energy innovation and economic growth."

CAGW is the nation's largest nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating waste, fraud, abuse, and mismanagement in government.

