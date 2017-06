WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) have moved notably lower during trading on Thursday, slumping by 6.8 percent. With the drop, HPE has fallen to a nearly two-month intraday low.



The decline by HPE comes after the company reported second quarter earnings that matched analyst estimates but saw a significant revenue decline in its key server business.



