

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google-owned navigation app Waze announced it will expand its carpool service to the entire state of California on June 6.



Waze had launched the carpool service last year in San Francisco and had extended it to nine counties that comprise the Bay Area three months ago.



According to Waze, thousands of people use the carpool service daily in the greater San Francisco area.



Waze Carpool riders are charged a maximum rate of 54 cents per mile, which covers the cost of gas and some maintenance for the car.



