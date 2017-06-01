TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - June 01, 2017) - ViXS Systems Inc. (TSX: VXS), a pioneer and leader in media processing solutions, will release its Fiscal 2018 First Quarter results on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 after market close. A conference call to discuss ViXS' financial results will be held at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time.

FISCAL 1Q18 CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

DATE: June 7, 2017 TIME: 5:00 P.M. EDT DIAL IN NUMBER: North American Toll: Free: 1-(866)-215-5508 International: (514) 841-2157 Passcode: 4502 7012# REPLAY NUMBER: North American Toll: Free: 1-(888)-843-7419 International: (630) 652-3042 Passcode: 4502 7012# WEBSITE: To view the press release or any additional financial information, please visit the Investor Relations section of the ViXS website at: https://www.vixs.com/ir- presentations/

About ViXS Systems Inc.

ViXS is a pioneer and market leader in designing revolutionary media processing semiconductor solutions for video over IP streaming solutions, with over 470 patents issued and pending worldwide, numerous industry awards for innovation, and over 33 million media processor shipped to date. ViXS is driving the transition to Ultra HD 4K across the entire content value chain by providing professional and consumer grade chipsets that support the new High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) standard up to Main 12 Profile, reducing bandwidth consumption by 50% while providing the depth of color and image clarity needed to take advantage of higher-resolution content. ViXS' XCodePro 300 family is ideal for Ultra HD 4K infrastructure equipment, and the XCode 6000 family of system-on-chip (SoC) products achieve unprecedented levels of integration that enable manufacturers to create cost-effective consumer entertainment devices.

ViXS is headquartered in Toronto, Canada with offices in Europe, Asia and North America. VIXS', the ViXS® logo, XCode®, XCodePro', XConnex' and Xtensiv' are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ViXS. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information on ViXS, visit our website: www.vixs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release that are not historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding ViXS' projected revenues, gross margins, earnings, growth rates, the impact of new product design wins, market penetration and product plans. The use of terms such as "may," "anticipated," "expected," "projected," "targeting," "estimate," "intend" and similar terms are intended to assist in identification of these forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees of future performance and involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause ViXS' actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

