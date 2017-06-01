sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
01.06.2017 | 22:01
PR Newswire

Middle East and Africa Travel Prepaid Card Market Intelligence Databook 2012-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Middle East and Africa Travel Prepaid Card Market Intelligence Databook - Market Size and Forecast (2012-2021) by Consumer (Retail, Corporate), Key Trends and Risk" report to their offering.

Logo

This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables. This report provides market size and forecast of Middle East & Africa travel prepaid cards, covering four market segments and sub-segments for each of the 6 countries.

Highlights

  • Travel prepaid cards: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report provides market size and forecast for open loop travel prepaid cards.
  • Market Dynamics: Provides a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in the prepaid card industry.
  • Open loop: Provides market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in overall open loop prepaid market segment. Details four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.
  • Benchmarking and risk index: Benchmarks the prepaid card industry in the country with key global markets along with a risk assessment through the author's proprietary Prepaid Cards Industry Risk Index (PCIRI).

Report Scope

  • Market data: It details market size and forecast for travel prepaid card segment for the period 2012-2021. Market estimates and forecasts assess overall prepaid card industry on four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.
  • Prepaid segments by card function: Overall prepaid card market and open loop card
  • Prepaid card categories: Open loop travel prepaid card
  • Country Covered: United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa

Key Topics Covered:

*Table of Contents given below is for one country. All other countries will have same sections, charts, and tables.

1 About this Report

2 Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

3 Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2012-2021

4 Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2012-2021

5 Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

6 Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics

7 Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

8 Further Reading

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mtgzzh/middle_east_and

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire