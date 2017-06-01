Though the decision may not affect solar in the short term, it sends a message that President Trump doesn't think Climate Change is a threat - and the rest of the world will have to go it alone.

President Donald J. Trump pulled out of the Paris Accord on Climate Change today, revealing that he does not believe Climate Change is a threat to the planet and signaling the rest of the world they will have to go it alone.

This news should surprise exactly no one.

Trump's appointments to agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Department of Energy (DOE) foreshadowed this decision, as did the president's repeated declarations on Twitter and the campaign trail that he believed Climate Change was a Chinese hoax designed to destroy the U.S. economy.

But after the G7 Summit with European leaders, during which reports say the leaders pressured Trump to stay in the accord, there was a vain hope the president might have been persuaded to stay in the agreement, signed by 200 countries in an unprecedented attempt to stop Climate Change from destroying ...

