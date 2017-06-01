LYNNWOOD, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ), a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories for young men and women, today reported results for the first quarter ended April 29, 2017.

Total net sales for the first quarter ended April 29, 2017 (13 weeks) increased 4.7% to $181.2 million from $173.0 million in the first quarter ended April 30, 2016 (13 weeks). Comparable sales for the thirteen weeks ended April 29, 2017 increased 1.8% compared to a comparable sales decrease of 7.5% in the first quarter of 2016. Net loss in the first quarter of fiscal 2017 was $4.4 million, or ($0.18) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $2.1 million, or ($0.08) per diluted share, in the first quarter of the prior fiscal year.

At April 29, 2017, the Company had cash and current marketable securities of $76.5 million, compared to cash and current marketable securities of $62.1 million at April 30, 2016. The increase in cash and current marketable securities was driven by cash generated through operations partially offset by capital expenditures, stock repurchases and cash used in the acquisition of Fast Times.

Rick Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of Zumiez Inc., stated, "The combination of our authentic brand positioning, on-trend merchandise assortments, engaging sales experiences and advanced omni-channel capabilities contributed to first quarter comparable sales that were towards the high-end of our guidance range. Our teams are doing a good job striking a balance between achieving near-term targets in a challenging retail environment and executing strategies that are laying the foundation for long-term profitable growth. I am confident we are on the right course to grow both sales and earnings to generate value for our shareholders."

May 2017 Sales

Total net sales for the four-week period ended May 27, 2017 increased 6.5% to $53.2 million, compared to $50.0 million for the four-week period ended May 28, 2016. The Company's comparable sales increased 3.3% for the four-week period ended May 27, 2017 compared to a comparable sales decrease of 7.6% for the four-week period ended May 28, 2016.

Fiscal 2017 Second Quarter Outlook

The Company is introducing guidance for the three months ending July 29, 2017. Net sales are projected to be in the range of $185 to $189 million resulting in net loss per diluted share of approximately -$0.06 to -$0.11. This guidance is based on an anticipated comparable sales increase in the 1% to 3% range for the second quarter of fiscal 2017. The Company currently intends to open approximately 19 new stores in fiscal 2017, including up to 3 stores in Canada, 4 stores in Europe and 2 stores in Australia.

A conference call will be held today to discuss first quarter fiscal 2017 results and will be webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET on http://ir.zumiez.com. Participants may also dial (574) 990-9934 followed by the conference identification code of 28875361.

About Zumiez Inc.

Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of May 27, 2017 we operated 690 stores, including 603 in the United States, 51 in Canada, and 30 in Europe and 6 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, we operate ecommerce web sites at www.zumiez.com, www.blue-tomato.com and https://fasttimes.com.au/.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release and oral statements relating thereto made from time to time by representatives of the Company may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, predictions and guidance relating to the Company's future financial performance, brand and product category diversity, ability to adjust product mix, integration of acquired businesses, growing customer demand for our products and new store openings. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations but they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, those described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 28, 2017 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

ZUMIEZ INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended --------------------------------------------- April 29, % of Sales April 30, % of Sales 2017 2016 ----------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Net sales $ 181,155 100.0% $ 172,970 100.0% Cost of goods sold 129,106 71.3% 123,012 71.1% ----------- ---------- ----------- ---------- Gross profit 52,049 28.7% 49,958 28.9% Selling, general and administrative expenses 58,283 32.2% 53,899 31.2% ----------- ---------- ----------- ---------- Operating loss (6,234) (3.5%) (3,941) (2.3%) Interest income, net 82 0.1% 31 0.0% Other (expense) income, net (450) (0.2%) 499 0.3% ----------- ---------- ----------- ---------- Loss before income taxes (6,602) (3.6%) (3,411) (2.0%) Benefit from income taxes (2,154) (1.1%) (1,274) (0.7%) ----------- ---------- ----------- ---------- Net loss $ (4,448) (2.5%) $ (2,137) (1.3%) =========== ========== =========== ========== Basic loss per share $ (0.18) $ (0.08) =========== =========== Diluted loss per share $ (0.18) $ (0.08) =========== =========== Weighted average shares used in computation of loss per share: Basic 24,580 25,185 Diluted 24,580 25,185 ZUMIEZ INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) April 29, January 28, April 30, 2017 2017 2016 ------------ ------------ ------------ Assets (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,320 $ 20,247 $ 16,890 Marketable securities 54,175 58,579 45,236 Receivables 13,992 12,538 13,234 Inventories 122,406 106,924 112,971 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,162 13,075 12,282 ------------ ------------ ------------ Total current assets 226,055 211,363 200,613 Fixed assets, net 132,582 129,651 138,156 Goodwill 56,761 56,001 56,157 Intangible assets, net 14,816 14,610 12,313 Deferred tax assets, net 9,061 7,041 6,362 Other long-term assets 8,161 8,017 8,547 ------------ ------------ ------------ Total long-term assets 221,381 215,320 221,535 Total assets $ 447,436 $ 426,683 $ 422,148 ============ ============ ============ Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Trade accounts payable $ 53,394 $ 25,529 $ 44,922 Accrued payroll and payroll taxes 11,410 14,914 10,074 Income taxes payable 67 1,866 28 Deferred rent and tenant allowances 8,425 8,344 8,229 Other liabilities 22,501 22,944 20,863 ------------ ------------ ------------ Total current liabilities 95,797 73,597 84,116 Long-term deferred rent and tenant allowances 41,181 41,066 43,932 Other long-term liabilities 4,889 4,969 4,800 ------------ ------------ ------------ Total long-term liabilities 46,070 46,035 48,732 ------------ ------------ ------------ Total liabilities 141,867 119,632 132,848 ------------ ------------ ------------ Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, no par value, 20,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding -- -- -- Common stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized; 25,196 shares issued and outstanding at April 29, 2017, 24,945 shares issued and outstanding at January 28, 2017, and 25,330 shares issued and outstanding at April 30, 2016 142,460 140,984 136,028 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,998) (16,488) (10,260) Retained earnings 178,107 182,555 163,532 ------------ ------------ ------------ Total shareholders' equity 305,569 307,051 289,300 ------------ ------------ ------------ Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 447,436 $ 426,683 $ 422,148 ============ ============ ============ ZUMIEZ INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended ----------------------- April 29, April 30, 2017 2016 ----------- ----------- Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (4,448)$ (2,137) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and accretion 6,660 7,222 Deferred taxes (2,033) (1,586) Stock-based compensation expense 1,278 1,035 Other 385 (176) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (135) 548 Inventories (15,408) (13,125) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (209) (545) Trade accounts payable 27,919 22,617 Accrued payroll and payroll taxes (3,525) (2,523) Income taxes payable (3,199) (5,145) Deferred rent and tenant allowances 328 (139) Other liabilities (2,946) (3,341) ----------- ----------- Net cash provided by operating activities 4,667 2,705 ----------- ----------- Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to fixed assets (7,117) (4,485) Purchases of marketable securities and other investments (20,006) (26,854) Sales and maturities of marketable securities and other investments 24,370 13,761 ----------- ----------- Net cash used in investing activities (2,753) (17,578) ----------- ----------- Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchase of common stock - (12,248) Proceeds from issuance and exercise of stock-based awards 370 526 Payments for tax withholdings on equity awards (172) (121) ----------- ----------- Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 198 (11,843) ----------- ----------- Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (39) 443 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,073 (26,273) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 20,247 43,163 ----------- ----------- Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 22,320 $ 16,890 =========== =========== Supplemental disclosure on cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 3,074 $ 5,470 Accrual for purchases of fixed assets 3,601 3,309 Accrual for repurchase of common stock - 341

Company Contact:

Darin White

Director of Finance &

Investor Relations

Zumiez Inc.

(425) 551-1500, ext. 1337



Investor Contact:

ICR

Brendon Frey

(203) 682-8200



