BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL) today released an updated Monthly portfolio statement as of May 31, 2017.

% of Total Net Issuer Name Shareholding US $ Market Value Assets ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- AMRYT PHARMA PLC 1,804,917 608,269.13 1.05 APPLEGREEN PLC 216,371 1,215,307.97 2.10 BANK OF IRELAND 8,183,531 2,215,516.88 3.83 CIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN 40,497 2,264,390.95 3.91 CPL RESOURCES PLC 12,701 85,606.44 0.15 CRH PLC 361,380 13,012,992.62 22.48 DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 462,660 2,681,815.79 4.63 DCC PLC 2,897 275,280.88 0.48 GLANBIA PLC 104,812 2,131,114.93 3.68 GREEN REIT PLC 985,416 1,596,254.59 2.76 GREENCORE GROUP PLC 466,850 1,452,646.79 2.51 HOSTELWORLD GROUP PLC 212,908 973,427.65 1.68 INDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA PLC 402,012 58,708.32 0.10 IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC 242,733 1,449,270.27 2.50 KERRY GROUP PLC 19,153 1,690,913.48 2.92 KINGSPAN GROUP PLC 74,741 2,590,188.44 4.47 MALIN CORPORATION PLC 61,980 832,025.75 1.44 ONE FIFTY ONE PLC 1,001,863 2,194,624.57 3.79 ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC 21,273 160,827.79 0.28 PADDY POWER BETFAIR PLC 44,075 4,616,984.86 7.98 RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC ADR 20,097 2,145,153.78 3.71 RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 335,346 6,780,831.06 11.71 SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC 83,424 2,348,024.94 4.06 TOTAL PRODUCE PLC 909,710 2,100,061.84 3.63 UDG HEALTHCARE PLC 45,583 479,539.77 0.83 VEOLIA ENVIRONNEME 55,324 1,217,489.70 2.10 The holdings are subject to change at any point in time hereafter.

Investment Objective: The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL), a closed-end diversified investment company, seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment of at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of Irish securities.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. is managed by KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of KBI Global Investors Ltd, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IRL. For further information, please contact the Fund at (800) 468-6475 or investor.query@newirelandfund.com

The New Ireland Fund, Inc.

