PLEASANTON, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- Workday, Inc. (NYSE: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced results for the fiscal first quarter ended April 30, 2017.

Total revenues were $479.9 million, an increase of 38.0% from the first quarter of fiscal 2017. Subscription revenues were $399.7 million, an increase of 42.7% from the same period last year.





Operating loss was $60.2 million, or negative 12.5% of revenues, compared to an operating loss of $71.5 million, or negative 20.6% of revenues, in the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating profit for the first quarter was $61.0 million, or 12.7% of revenues, compared to a non-GAAP operating profit of $13.2 million, or 3.8% of revenues, in the same period last year.(1)





Net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.31, compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.40 in the first quarter of fiscal 2017. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.29, compared to a non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.06 in the same period last year.(1)





Operating cash flows for the first quarter were $180.0 million and free cash flows were $149.4 million. For the trailing twelve months, operating cash flows were $367.8 million and free cash flows were $250.9 million.(2)





Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $2.1 billion as of April 30, 2017. Unearned revenues were $1.2 billion, a 30.9% increase from the same period last year.





"Workday delivered a strong first quarter and achieved our highest net new ACV growth in nearly three years," said Aneel Bhusri, co-founder and CEO, Workday. "As we look to the rest of fiscal 2018 and beyond, we believe our relentless focus on innovation and customer satisfaction will continue to be the differentiators that drive further momentum for our growing family of applications."

"Our fiscal 2018 got off to a great start as we delivered strong top-line growth, and record non-GAAP operating profit and operating cash flow," said Robynne Sisco, chief financial officer, Workday. "Based on our strong first quarter results, we are raising our fiscal 2018 outlook and are now expecting subscription revenue of $1.705 to $1.720 billion, or growth of 32% to 33%. We expect our second quarter subscription revenue to be between $420 and $423 million, or growth of 37% to 38%. Our business model clearly demonstrates strong economics and as we continue to scale, we are confident in our ability to deliver strong future operating margin and cash flow growth."

Recent Highlights

Providing customers with even greater flexibility, Workday announced the availability of Workday Financial Performance Management (FPM), which enables organizations to perform financial reporting, analytics, and planning without having to replace their general ledgers or accounting systems of record.





Workday also unveiled Workday Prism Analytics, which will allow customers to blend and analyze Workday data and non-Workday data from multiple sources so they can better visualize and analyze critical business information to drive more informed decision making. Workday Prism Analytics is scheduled for general availability later this calendar year.





In its latest feature release, Workday 28, Workday expanded its global foundation and industry-specific capabilities in Workday Financial Management, and delivered a suite of new features in Workday HCM that equip customers with even more flexibility to meet their performance management needs.





Workday was named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Fortune and Great Place to Work Institute for the third consecutive year, ranking #18 on this year's list.





Workday also was ranked #1 in the large company category of the San Francisco Business Times / Silicon Valley Business Journal's Best Places to Work in the Bay Area list.





Workday plans to host a conference call today to review its first quarter financial results and to discuss its financial outlook. The call is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. PT/ 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed via webcast or through Workday's Investor Relations website. The webcast will be available live, and a replay will be available following completion of the live broadcast for approximately 45 days.

Workday intends to use the Workday Blog as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

(1) Non-GAAP operating profit (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share exclude share-based compensation expenses, employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions, amortization expense for acquisition-related intangible assets, and debt discount and issuance costs associated with convertible notes. See the section titled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the accompanying financial tables for further details.

(2) Free cash flows are defined as operating cash flows minus capital expenditures (excluding owned real estate projects). See the section titled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the accompanying financial tables for further details.

About Workday

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. Founded in 2005, Workday delivers financial management, human capital management, and analytics applications designed for the world's largest companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises have selected Workday.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to Workday's financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section of the tables titled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding Workday's second quarter and fiscal year subscription revenue projections, operating margins and cash flow growth. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "plans," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to: (i) breaches in our security measures, unauthorized access to our customers' data or disruptions in our data center operations; (ii) our ability to manage our growth effectively; (iii) competitive factors, including pricing pressures, industry consolidation, entry of new competitors and new applications and marketing initiatives by our competitors; (iv) the development of the market for enterprise cloud services; (v) acceptance of our applications and services by customers; (vi) adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; (vii) delays or reductions in information technology spending; (viii) our limited operating history, which makes it difficult to predict future results; and (ix) changes in sales may not be immediately reflected in our results due to our subscription model. Further information on risks that could affect Workday's results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2017 and our future reports that we may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Workday services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.

© 2017. Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Workday, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) January 31, April 30, 2017 2017 *As Adjusted ------------ ------------ Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 498,931 $ 539,923 Marketable securities 1,616,770 1,456,822 Trade and other receivables, net 297,894 409,780 Deferred costs 51,819 51,330 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 68,406 66,590 ------------ ------------ Total current assets 2,533,820 2,524,445 Property and equipment, net 404,102 365,877 Deferred costs, noncurrent 114,504 117,249 Acquisition-related intangible assets, net 43,915 48,787 Goodwill 158,193 158,354 Other assets 54,207 53,570 ------------ ------------ Total assets $ 3,308,741 $ 3,268,282 ============ ============ Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 28,182 $ 26,824 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 71,161 61,582 Accrued compensation 110,227 110,625 Unearned revenue 1,079,874 1,086,212 ------------ ------------ Total current liabilities 1,289,444 1,285,243 Convertible senior notes, net 541,393 534,423 Unearned revenue, noncurrent 120,389 135,331 Other liabilities 36,658 36,677 ------------ ------------ Total liabilities 1,987,884 1,991,674 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 205 202 Additional paid-in capital 2,791,520 2,681,200 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (190) 2,071 Accumulated deficit (1,470,678) (1,406,865) ------------ ------------ Total stockholders' equity 1,320,857 1,276,608 ------------ ------------ Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,308,741 $ 3,268,282 ============ ============ *Prior-period information has been restated for the adoption of ASU No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606), which we adopted on February 1, 2017. Workday, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, ---------------------------- 2016 2017 *As Adjusted ------------- ------------- Revenues: Subscription services $ 399,736 $ 280,168 Professional services 80,125 67,509 ------------- ------------- Total revenues 479,861 347,677 Costs and expenses(1): Costs of subscription services 59,798 49,200 Costs of professional services 76,913 59,427 Product development 196,439 141,778 Sales and marketing 155,709 127,619 General and administrative 51,202 41,183 ------------- ------------- Total costs and expenses 540,061 419,207 ------------- ------------- Operating loss (60,200) (71,530) Other expense, net (1,663) (5,838) ------------- ------------- Loss before provision for income taxes (61,863) (77,368) Provision for income taxes 2,181 1,135 ------------- ------------- Net loss $ (64,044) $ (78,503) ============= ============= Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.31) $ (0.40) ============= ============= Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 203,818 194,529 ============= ============= (1) Costs and expenses include share-based compensation expenses as follows: Costs of subscription services $ 5,691 $ 4,397 Costs of professional services 8,021 5,293 Product development 51,029 32,968 Sales and marketing 23,159 19,002 General and administrative 19,888 16,575 *Prior-period information has been restated for the adoption of ASU No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606), which we adopted on February 1, 2017. Workday, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, ---------------------------- 2016 2017 *As Adjusted ------------- ------------- Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (64,044) $ (78,503) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 33,377 26,124 Share-based compensation expenses 107,788 78,235 Amortization of deferred costs 13,637 10,439 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 6,950 6,599 Other 2,678 (318) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade and other receivables, net 111,815 98,319 Deferred costs (11,381) (9,226) Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,050) 2,388 Accounts payable (565) (1,722) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,089 5,545 Unearned revenue (21,272) 24,937 ------------- ------------- Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 180,022 162,817 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of marketable securities (613,251) (633,956) Maturities of marketable securities 441,870 625,588 Sales of available-for-sale securities 9,074 200 Owned real estate projects (29,539) (18,986) Capital expenditures, excluding owned real estate projects (30,593) (34,478) Purchases of cost method investments (450) (100) Other -- 388 ------------- ------------- Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (222,889) (61,344) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock from employee equity plans 2,253 3,381 Other (44) 376 ------------- ------------- Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,209 3,757 Effect of exchange rate changes (132) 638 ------------- ------------- Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (40,790) 105,868 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 541,894 300,087 ------------- ------------- Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period $ 501,104 $ 405,955 ============= ============= Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 498,931 $ 404,604 Restricted cash included in Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,173 1,351 ------------- ------------- Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 501,104 $ 405,955 ============= ============= Supplemental cash flow data Cash paid for interest $ -- $ 4 Cash paid for income taxes 1,346 581 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Vesting of early exercise stock options $ 282 $ 460 Property and equipment, accrued but not paid 32,515 21,507 Non-cash additions to property and equipment 142 521 *Prior-period information has been restated for the adoption of ASU No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606), and ASU No. 2016-18, Statement of Cash Flows, Restricted Cash (Topic 230), both of which we adopted on February 1, 2017. Workday, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Data Three Months Ended April 30, 2017 (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Amortization Other of Debt Share-Based Operating Discount and Compensation Expenses Issuance GAAP Expenses (2) Costs Non-GAAP -------- ------------ ---------- ------------ -------- Costs and expenses: Costs of subscription services $ 59,798 $ (5,691) $ (546) $ -- $ 53,561 Costs of professional services 76,913 (8,021) (906) -- 67,986 Product development 196,439 (51,029) (8,962) -- 136,448 Sales and marketing 155,709 (23,159) (1,674) -- 130,876 General and administrative 51,202 (19,888) (1,318) -- 29,996 Operating income (loss) (60,200) 107,788 13,406 -- 60,994 Operating margin (12.5)% 22.5% 2.7% --% 12.7% Other income (expense), net (1,663) -- -- 6,950 5,287 Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (61,863) 107,788 13,406 6,950 66,281 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 2,181 -- -- -- 2,181 Net income (loss) $(64,044) $ 107,788 $ 13,406 $ 6,950 $ 64,100 Net income (loss) per share (1) $ (0.31) $ 0.53 $ 0.05 $ 0.02 $ 0.29 (1) GAAP net loss per share calculated based upon 203,818 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share calculated based upon 222,065 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. (2) Other operating expenses include total employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions of $8.5 million, and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of $4.9 million. Workday, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Data Three Months Ended April 30, 2016 (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Amortization Other of Debt GAAP Share-Based Operating Discount and Non-GAAP *As Compensation Expenses Issuance *As adjusted Expenses (2) Costs adjusted -------- ------------ ---------- ------------ -------- Costs and expenses: Costs of subscription services $ 49,200 $ (4,397) $ (319) $ -- $ 44,484 Costs of professional services 59,427 (5,293) (490) -- 53,644 Product development 141,778 (32,968) (3,794) -- 105,016 Sales and marketing 127,619 (19,002) (1,090) -- 107,527 General and administrative 41,183 (16,575) (812) -- 23,796 Operating income (loss) (71,530) 78,235 6,505 -- 13,210 Operating margin (20.6)% 22.5% 1.9% --% 3.8% Other income (expense), net (5,838) -- -- 6,599 761 Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (77,368) 78,235 6,505 6,599 13,971 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 1,135 -- -- -- 1,135 Net income (loss) $(78,503) $ 78,235 $ 6,505 $ 6,599 $ 12,836 Net income (loss) per share (1) $ (0.40) $ 0.38 $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.06 (1) GAAP net loss per share calculated based upon 194,529 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share calculated based upon 212,863 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. (2) Other operating expenses include total employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions of $5.2 million, and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of $1.3 million. *Prior-period information has been restated for the adoption of ASU No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606), which we adopted on February 1, 2017. Workday, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flows from Operations to Free Cash Flows (A Non-GAAP Financial Measure) (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, ---------------------------- 2016 2017 *As adjusted ------------- ------------- Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 180,022 $ 162,817 Capital expenditures, excluding owned real estate projects (30,593) (34,478) ------------- ------------- Free cash flows $ 149,429 $ 128,339 ============= ============= Trailing Twelve Months Ended April 30, ---------------------------- 2016 2017 *As adjusted ------------- ------------- Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 367,831 $ 329,255 Capital expenditures, excluding owned real estate projects (116,928) (139,825) ------------- ------------- Free cash flows $ 250,903 $ 189,430 ============= ============= *Prior-period information has been restated for the adoption of ASU No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606), and ASU No. 2016-18, Statement of Cash Flows, Restricted Cash (Topic 230), both of which we adopted on February 1, 2017.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors and others with additional information regarding Workday's results, we have disclosed the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share and free cash flows. Workday has provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in this earnings release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measures of non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share differ from GAAP in that they exclude share-based compensation expenses, employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, and non-cash interest expense related to our convertible senior notes. Free cash flows differ from GAAP cash flows from operating activities in that it treats capital expenditures (excluding owned real estate projects) as a reduction to cash flows.

Workday's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short- and long-term operating plans, and to evaluate Workday's financial performance and the ability of operations to generate cash. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect Workday's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in Workday's business, as they exclude expenses that are not reflective of ongoing operating results. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating Workday's operating results and future prospects in the same manner as management and in comparing financial results across accounting periods and to those of peer companies. Additionally, management believes information regarding free cash flows provides investors and others with an important perspective on the cash flows generated by normal recurring activities to make strategic acquisitions and investments, to fund ongoing operations and to fund other capital expenditures, after our owned real estate projects.

Management believes excluding the following items from the GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations is useful to investors and others in assessing Workday's operating performance due to the following factors:

Share-based compensation expenses. Although share-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation of our employees and executives, management believes it is useful to exclude share-based compensation expenses in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate comparison of our results to those of peer companies. For restricted stock unit awards, the amount of share-based compensation expenses is not reflective of the value ultimately received by the grant recipients. Moreover, determining the fair value of certain of the share-based instruments we utilize involves a high degree of judgment and estimation and the expense recorded may bear little resemblance to the actual value realized upon the vesting or future exercise of the related share-based awards. Unlike cash compensation, the value of stock options and shares offered under our Employee Stock Purchase Plan, which are elements of our ongoing share-based compensation expenses, is determined using a complex formula that incorporates factors, such as market volatility and forfeiture rates, that are beyond our control.





Other Operating Expenses. Other operating expenses includes employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. The amount of employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions is dependent on our stock price and other factors that are beyond our control and do not correlate to the operation of the business. For business combinations, we generally allocate a portion of the purchase price to intangible assets. The amount of the allocation is based on estimates and assumptions made by management and is subject to amortization. The amount of purchase price allocated to intangible assets and the term of its related amortization can vary significantly and are unique to each acquisition and thus we do not believe it is reflective of ongoing operations.





Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs. Under GAAP, we are required to separately account for liability (debt) and equity (conversion option) components of the convertible senior notes that were issued in private placements in June 2013. Accordingly, for GAAP purposes we are required to recognize the effective interest expense on our convertible senior notes and amortize the issuance costs over the term of the notes. The difference between the effective interest expense and the contractual interest expense, and the amortization expense of issuance costs are excluded from management's assessment of our operating performance because management believes that these non-cash expenses are not indicative of ongoing operating performance. Management believes that the exclusion of the non-cash interest expense provides investors an enhanced view of the company's operational performance.





Additionally, we believe that the non-GAAP financial measure, free cash flows, is meaningful to investors because we review cash flows generated from or used in operations after deducting certain capital expenditures that are considered to be an ongoing operational component of our business. Capital expenditures deducted from cash flows from operations do not include purchases of land and buildings, and construction costs of our new development center and of other owned buildings. We exclude these owned real estate projects as they are infrequent, non-recurring in nature and distinctly separate from our ongoing business operations. This provides an enhanced view of cash available to make strategic acquisitions and investments, to fund ongoing operations and to fund other capital expenditures, after our owned real estate projects.

The use of non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share measures has certain limitations as they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect Workday's operations. Workday compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. Management encourages investors and others to review Workday's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michael Magaro

(925) 379-6000

Michael.Magaro@workday.com



Media Contact:

Eric Glass

(415) 432-3056

Eric.Glass@Workday.com



