Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX), a leader in enterprise cloud computing, today announced that its management will be presenting at the following upcoming financial community events:

Stifel 2017 Technology, Internet Media Conference

San Francisco, California

Monday, June 5, 2017

2:25 p.m. PT; 5:25 p.m. ET

Baird 2017 Global Consumer, Technology Services Conference

New York, New York

Wednesday, June 7, 2017

10:15 a.m. ET; 7:15 a.m. PT

William Blair 37th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Chicago, Illinois

Tuesday, June 13, 2017

10:10 a.m. CT; 11:10 a.m. ET; 8:10 a.m. PT

Nasdaq 36th Investor Program

London, England

Thursday, June 15, 2017

12:00 p.m. BST; 7:00 a.m. ET; 4:00 a.m. PT

A live audio webcast and replay of each presentation will be accessible on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at: ir.nutanix.com.

About Nutanix

Nutanix makes infrastructure invisible, elevating IT to focus on the applications and services that power their business. The Nutanix enterprise cloud platform leverages web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design to natively converge compute, virtualization and storage into a resilient, software-defined solution with rich machine intelligence. The result is predictable performance, cloud-like infrastructure consumption, robust security, and seamless application mobility for a broad range of enterprise applications. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on Twitter @nutanix.

