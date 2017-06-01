Global Action Camera Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - By End User, Technology & Distribution Channel - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global action camera market to grow at a CAGR of 14.60% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Action Camera Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is rapid shift in demand from developed nations to developing nations. There is a paradigm shift in the action camera market from developed nations to developing nations. The primary reason for this shift is the ever-growing popularity of adventure tourism and growing sports infrastructure in developing nations. The reach of the action camera market is very low in emerging economies, such as India and China.

According to the report, one driver in market is growing popularity of social networking sites. One of the major drivers for the sales of action cameras is the growing popularity of social networking sites. Customers use social networking sites to share their experiences captured through these cameras. In 2016, Facebook had 1.8 billion, and Twitter had 350 million monthly active users. Over a billion unique users visit YouTube every month. Google Plus has around 150 million active users monthly, and there are more than 350 million people on Instagram. With the growing number of social networking sites users, the target audience is also growing. Various brands are taking advantage of the growing popularity of social media and are promoting their brands through content promotion. For instance, GoPro, a leading vendor, has partnered with Comcast to deliver GoPro contents to a diverse audience, ranging from adventure enthusiasts to animal lovers.

Key vendors



Drift

Garmin

GoPro

iON

Rollei

Sony



Other prominent vendors



Brinno

Chilli Technology

Delkin Devices

EyeSee360

Geonaute

Hitachi

Others



