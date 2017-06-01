

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Broadcom Limited (AVGO) reported a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $1.67 billion, or $3.69 per share. This was up from $1.12 billion, or $2.53 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.50 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 18.4% to $4.19 billion. This was up from $3.54 billion last year.



Broadcom Limited earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.67 Bln. vs. $1.12 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 49.1% -EPS (Q2): $3.69 vs. $2.53 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 45.8% -Analysts Estimate: $3.50 -Revenue (Q2): $4.19 Bln vs. $3.54 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 18.4%



