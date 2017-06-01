Securities Lending Activity Up 26 Percent in May and 19 Percent Year-to-Date

Cleared Futures Volume Up Record 61 Percent in May

Index Options Volume Up 21 Percent in May

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced that cleared contract volume in May reached 380,010,098 contracts, a 19 percent increase from the May 2016 volume of 319,533,636 contracts. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared contract volume is also up two percent from 2016 with 17,079,885 contracts.

Options: Exchange-listed options volume reached 366,527,012 contracts in May, an 18 percent increase from May 2016. Year-to-date average daily options volume is up one percent, with 16,531,821 contracts.

Equity options volume in May was 327,284,307 contracts, a 17 percent increase from May 2016. This includes cleared ETF options volume of 134,835,545 contracts last month, an 11 percent increase over May 2016 volume of 120,977,610 contracts. Index options volume in May was up 21 percent from May 2016 with 39,242,705 contracts.

Futures: OCC cleared futures volume set a monthly record in May with 13,483,086 contracts, a 61 percent increase from the May 2016 volume of 8,355,681 contracts. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is up 53 percent from 2016 with 548,064 contracts.

Securities Lending: OCC's securities lending CCP activity in May was up 26 percent in new loans from May 2016 with 209,904 transactions last month. Year-to-date stock loan activity is up 19 percent from 2016 with 938,368 new loan transactions in 2017. The average daily loan value cleared by OCC in May was $157,780,549,502.

OCC CLEARED CONTRACT VOLUME MAY 2017 May 2017 Total Contract Volume May 2016 Total Contract Volume May Total Contract % Change vs. 2016 YTD. Avg. Daily Contract 2017 YTD. Avg. Daily Contract 2016 Avg. Daily Contract % Change vs. 2016 Equity Options 327,284,307 278,683,441 17.44% 14,586,722 14,673,304 -0.59% ETF Options 134,835,545 120,977,610 11.45% 6,471,961 6,585,160 -1.72% Index Options 39,242,705 32,494,514 20.77% 1,945,098 1,702,222 14.27% Total Options 366,527,012 311,177,955 17.79% 16,531,821 16,375,526 0.95% Total Futures 13,483,086 8,355,681 61.36% 548,064 359,163 52.59% Total Volume 380,010,098 319,533,636 18.93% 17,079,885 16,734,689 2.01%

About OCC

OCC is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization and the foundation for secure markets. Founded in 1973, OCC operates under the jurisdiction of both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Derivatives Clearing Organization. Named 2016 Clearinghouse of the Year - The Americas by FOW Magazine and 2016 Clearinghouse of the Year by Global Investor/ISF Magazine, OCC now provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 20 exchanges and trading platforms for options, financial futures, security futures, and securities lending transactions More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.

