In order to achieve significant economic gains, governments must act on the wealth of health-related research, technologies, and opportunities presented to them, and continuously work to convert insights into action and policy in order to ensure the health and growth of their populations.

Health and economic growth have a strong relationship, states Infiniti, and influence each other both directly and indirectly: "Improved productivity and less burden of illnesses is a direct effect of health on economic growth. At the same time, health also has an indirect impact on economic growth. For instance, a generation of healthy children will raise the future income potential of any country."

Infiniti notes that better immunization promotes health throughout a country and can lead to greater economic gains, despite the initial high cost of many vaccines. Infiniti says that "Despite being expensive, vaccines have broader benefits that are often unaccounted for in traditional economic calculation formats," including reducing child mortality and disease prevalence rates.

Health Economics Market Intelligence Study

Infiniti's "Healthcare Economics" team understands that the recent scarcity of healthcare resources, therapeutic, diagnostic, and preventive procedures must no longer be analyzed purely in terms of their efficacy but also regarding their cost-effectiveness the ratio between the resources used and the related effects.

In their latest study, Infiniti Research partnered with a leading global human diagnostic imaging and laboratory diagnostics company to develop an effective health economics database with country-specific clinical, operational, and financial data sets. This database is designed to help companies leverage information gathered to create new ROI calculations and business cases for their product offerings.

