

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) released a profit for its first quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $44.31 million, or $0.32 per share. This was up from $40.93 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $520.31 million. This was up from $495.52 million last year.



Lululemon Athletica Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $44.31 Mln. vs. $40.93 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.3% -EPS (Q1): $0.32 vs. $0.30 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.32 -Revenue (Q1): $520.31 Mln vs. $495.52 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.0%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.33 to $0.35 Next quarter revenue guidance: $565 - $570 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $2.28 to $2.38 Full year revenue guidance: $2.530 - $2.580 Bln



