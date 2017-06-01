A.M. Best has revised the outlooks to stable from negative and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of C+ (Marginal) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "b-" of Cooperativa de Seguros de Vida de Puerto Rico (COSVI) (San Juan, Puerto Rico).

The revised outlooks reflect stability in COSVI's risk-adjusted capital scores, largely driven by the aggregate excess of loss reinsurance agreement established in 2015, which transferred the risks of its annuity block and a significant portion of its Puerto Rico bond portfolio.

The rating affirmations reflect COSVI's counter-party risk exposure with an unrated reinsurer. A.M. Best is concerned that COSVI might have to undo the reinsurance transaction if adverse developments occur. Additionally, spread compression has intensified as a result of the strategic investment changes implemented, which has unfavorably impacted operating results. The company is also challenged by the business operating environment in Puerto Rico.

Partially offsetting factors include COSVI's efforts in executing a number of risk-mitigating and capital-improvement strategies, including the improvement in the credit quality of the bond portfolio that was not part of the risk transfer executed through the reinsurance agreement. Subsequently, changes to the company's business mix have triggered a recalibration of the appropriate level of reserves and is supported by high policyholder retention rates.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on A.M. Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see A.M. Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best's Credit Ratings and A.M. Best press releases, please view Guide for Media Proper Use of Best's Credit Ratings and A.M. Best Rating Action Press Releases

A.M. Best is the world's oldest and most authoritative insurance rating and information source. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright 2017 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170601006618/en/

Contacts:

A.M. Best

David Mitchell, +1-908-439-2200, ext. 5556

Senior Financial Analyst

david.mitchell@ambest.com

or

Sally Rosen, +1-908-439-2200, ext. 5280

Senior Director

sally.rosen@ambest.com

or

Christopher Sharkey, +1-908-439-2200, ext. 5159

Manager, Public Relations

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

or

Jim Peavy, +1-908-439-2200, ext. 5644

Director, Public Relations

james.peavy@ambest.com