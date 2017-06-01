

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump announced his decision on Thursday to withdraw from the landmark Paris climate accord that seeks to reduce carbon emissions and slow the effects of climate change.



In a statement from the White House, Trump said the move was made in order to fulfill his solemn duty to protect the U.S. and its citizens.



Trump indicated he would begin negotiations to re-enter the Paris accord or an entirely new transaction on terms that are fair to the U.S., its businesses, its people and its taxpayers.



The president described the Paris climate accord as the latest example of Washington entering into an agreement that disadvantages the U.S. to the exclusive benefit of other countries.



'As of today, the United States will cease all implementation of the non-binding Paris accord and the draconian financial and economic burdens the agreement imposes on our country,' Trump said.



He added, 'This includes ending the implementation of the nationally determined contribution, and very importantly, the green climate fund, which is costing the United States a vast fortune.'



Trump claimed compliance with the agreement and its energy restrictions could cost America as many as 2.7 million jobs by 2025.



The president declared that he is a strong supporter of defending the environment but argued the agreement unfairly punishes the U.S.



With the announcement, Trump has followed through on a campaign promise despite opposition from numerous corporate leaders.



The decision makes the U.S. only the third country to reject the agreement, joining Syria and Nicaragua as the only non-participants in the 195-nation accord.



(Photo: Michael Vadon)



