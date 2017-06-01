

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - VMware Inc. (VMW) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $412 million, or $0.99 per share. This was up from $366 million, or $0.86 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.4% to $1.74 billion. This was up from $1.59 billion last year.



VMware Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $412 Mln. vs. $366 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.6% -EPS (Q1): $0.99 vs. $0.86 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.95 -Revenue (Q1): $1.74 Bln vs. $1.59 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.4%



