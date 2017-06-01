CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - June 01, 2017) - Before the start of the Memorial Day weekend, the 10 Chicago area offices of Home Helpers hosted nearly 100 Veterans May 25 at Wrigley Field for the game between the Cubs and the San Francisco Giants. Each of the offices, representing Cook, DuPage, Will, Kendall, Kane, DeKalb, Lake, McHenry and Grundy counties, made a limited number of seats available to Veterans for the game along with a food voucher. The event marked the third time the area offices have hosted Veterans for a Cubs game.

Michael Gonzalez, president of the Home Helpers of Chicagoland co-op, says the event was an opportunity to give back to one of the groups the area offices take care of on a daily basis.

"Home Helpers is committed to providing excellent in-home care services to all individuals and we are especially proud to serve a large population of Veterans throughout the Chicago area," commented Gonzalez. "The event is just one way for us to express to the Veterans community, which include some of the caregivers who work for us, that we are a trusted partner and as a small way to thank them for their service to our country."

Those in attendance included Veterans from the Army, Navy and Marines representing many different wars including: World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Desert Storm and Afghanistan.

Wheaton resident and Army veteran Sam Maggio, a recipient of two Purple Hearts during his six months of service during the Vietnam War, said the Cubs game represented his first trip ever to Wrigley Field. "I am so grateful for the tickets to the game," said Maggio. "We had great seats, a cool breeze with sunshine, the Cubs won the game and I got my picture taken with Tom Ricketts, the owner of the Cubs. What a great day!"

Before the event, Home Helpers of Barrington made a pledge to Lake County Veterans and Family Services Foundation (LCVFSF) to donate $100 for each home run hit by Cubs players during the game. Cubs players blasted three home runs which means LCVFSF will receive a $300 donation from the Barrington office.

As one of the nation's leading providers of affordable and flexible home care services, Home Helpers allows seniors, including Veterans, to be independent and secure in their own homes. Area Home Helpers offices serve hundreds of retired Veterans and their families across the region with in-home caregiving and assistance with activities of daily living.

In addition to the Wrigley Field, event, Home Helpers annually provides meals to Chicagoland vets each November in recognition of Veterans Day.

Home Helpers of Chicagoland has offices in Barrington, Berwyn, Downers Grove, Elmhurst, Hinsdale, Maple Park, New Lenox, Park Forest, Park Ridge and Wheaton. Each franchise office is independently owned and operated.

For more information about Home Helpers of Chicagoland and to find the office nearest to you, visit www.local.homehelpershomecare.com/chicagoland/home.

