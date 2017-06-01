Technavio analysts forecast the global hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP) drugs marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 2% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the globalHAP drugsmarketfor 2017-2021. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

HAP drugs belong to the wide spectrum of global infectious disease therapeutics market, which was valued at USD 150 billion in 2016. The global infectious disease drugs market can be broadly divided into several sub-markets with HAP drugs market being one of them. The global HAP market accounts for 2.81% of the global infectious disease drugs market.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global HAP drugs market:

Unmet demand due to lack of available treatment for MDR microorganisms

Lack of proper treatment options available for the treatment of HAP because of MDR microorganisms is a major challenge for the healthcare providers. MDR microorganisms are those microorganisms that have developed antimicrobial drugs resistance. The resistance among various microorganisms to various antimicrobial drugs has emerged as a serious threat to public health across the globe.

Sapna Jha, a lead infectious and rare diseases research analyst at Technavio, says, "VAP patients have a very high chance of getting affected from MDR. There is a lack of proper treatment for these microorganisms; however, this can prove to be a big threat for the general population

Growing cases of surgeries

Nosocomial infections are one of the major challenges faced by the healthcare industry today. HAP is the second major type of nosocomial infections after urinary tract infections. The disease has the highest mortality rate of all other nosocomial infections and the rate ranges between 35% and 50%.

"Organ transplant is done with the aim of restoring the functions of the body. Organ transplantation is many times the only treatment left at the end stage of organ failures such as heart or liver failure. The organ transplant process has rapidly increased during the last few years," adds Sapna.

The inadequate healthcare infrastructure in the developing countries

Inadequate healthcare infrastructure and lack of proper hygiene are some of the major problems faced by the healthcare system of the developing countries. As a result, healthcare-associated infection is a point of concern for the developing countries. In most of the hospitals in the developing countries, infection control procedure and other hygienic necessities get influenced due to several factors such as poor infrastructure, lack of financial resources and overcrowded hospitals.

Top vendors:

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck

Mylan

Novartis

Pfizer

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

